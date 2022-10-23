The Scoop - Sunday October 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Charlotte: The 49ers have parted ways with Will Healy.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

#Nuggets: Oregon does its best Chip Kelly tribute, TCU wins another battle in the Big 12 war of attrition, and everything else from the Week 8 slate. Here are your #Nuggets from the weekend.

NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Track all the head coaching movement from NAIA to the NFL via this page.

FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout Tracker

Friday's Scoop can be found here. Additionally hit any of the images below to find a prior day's scoop.