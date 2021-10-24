October 24, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Sunday October 24, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential.

Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared and will coach the Cardinals today.

#Nuggets: The most comprehensive 1-click recap college football recap column on the Internet is now live.

Iowa State: After earning his fourth W over an AP top-10 team, Matt Campbell explained why his team always climbs "the rough side of the mountain."

Illinois: Bret Bielema earned his 100th win on Saturday and wanted to take a cold shower afterward.

Colorado State: The Rams bungled away a shot at beating Utah State on Friday. Watch how it happened.

Bowl Eligibility Bonuses: The following coaches earned bonuses for hitting win milestones, per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz: Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia ($75,000); Kalen DeBoer, Fresno State ($50,000); Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M ($100,000); Jeff Traylor, UTSA ($50,000); Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss ($50,000); Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois ($15,000).

