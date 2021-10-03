October 3, 2021
The Scoop - Sunday October 3, 2021

Podcast: Scott and Zach talk through all the major developments from an entertaining college football weekend.

Sunday Superlatives: Cincinnati, Kentucky and Tennessee take home this week's honors.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats celebrated their massive win over Notre Dame by digging into the archives to burn their former head coach.

Missouri: Eliak Drinkwitz says it's not time to point fingers after giving up 62 to Tennessee.

Lane Kiffin: It was not a good day for Ole Miss's head coach.

David Shaw: Stanford upset No. 3 Oregon, but Shaw was not happy with the Pac-12 officiating

