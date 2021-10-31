The Scoop - Sunday October 31, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Happy Halloween everyone! Have some fun out there today & tonight.

#Nuggets: Zach shares bite-sized thoughts on darn near every game from yesterday....

Chicago Bears: Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will be acting head coach for the Bears today.

Deion Sanders: After missing his second consecutive game, Deion Sanders provided an update on his health. Your continued prayers are felt and appreciated.

Mel Tucker: After beating Jim Harbaugh's squad, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker shared some thoughts.

Scot Loefler: An unusual season took another odd turn yesterday as Scot Loefler became the first coach ever to get ejected since this became a rule in 2016.

South Florida: USF has been placed on probation and Charlie Strong suspended for one game, should he return to college, after the NCAA discovered an intricate rule-breaking system. Details here.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.