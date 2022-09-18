The Scoop - Sunday September 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nebraska: The Huskers have reportedly parted ways with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander following their loss to Oklahoma.

Urban Meyer: There has been no contact between Urban Meyer and Nebraska, Pete Thamel shares and adds that Urban is expected to remain at FOX and not pursue coaching opportunities. The report comes after Dennis Dodd shared yesterday that Meyer was "contacted" by the Huskers, but "it was not made clear whether Meyer was asked about his interest in holding the job."

