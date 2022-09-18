Skip to main content

The Scoop - Sunday September 18, 2022

Nebraska: The Huskers have reportedly parted ways with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander following their loss to Oklahoma.

#Nuggets: The best recap of the weekend of college football is live every Sunday. Check out the most recent #Nuggets here.

Urban Meyer: There has been no contact between Urban Meyer and Nebraska, Pete Thamel shares and adds that Urban is expected to remain at FOX and not pursue coaching opportunities. The report comes after Dennis Dodd shared yesterday that Meyer was "contacted" by the Huskers, but "it was not made clear whether Meyer was asked about his interest in holding the job."

