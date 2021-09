The Scoop - Sunday September 26, 2021

Podcast: The FootballScoop talks through a wild Week 4 in college football.

Sunday Superlatives: A curse is broken in Raleigh, we honor a losing effort for the first time, and Arkansas is now a Top 5 team.

Ohio State: An otherwise drama-free win over Akron became much more interesting when a linebacker quit mid-game.

Clemson: Clemson's offense is broken and archaic and Dabo Swinney says the Tigers have to own it following Saturday's loss to NC State.