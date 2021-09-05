September 5, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Sunday September 5, 2021

Author:
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

UConn: Following an 0-2 start with a loss to Holy Cross, Randy Edsall announced he will retire at season's end

Sunday Superlatives: Handing out our Week 1 awards across college football. Come on down, Chip Kelly, Mike Yurcich and Dan Lanning.

Ball Tonight: Jackson State-Florida A&M (3 p.m. ET, ESPN2), Grambling-Tennessee State (3 p.m. ET, NFL Network) and Notre Dame-Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) all keep Week 1 going today. 

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): In his first game as head coach, Kevin Kelley's first team set an FCS record for touchdown passes

