The Scoop - Thursday August 11, 2022

Baylor: Dave Aranda believes that their big turnaround last year taught staff and players "you don't have to be an a-hole to win."

15 Most Important: Technically speaking, the longest flight in the world goes from Singapore to New York City. In reality, though, the world's longest flight will be from Dublin to Lincoln, Neb., if Mark Whipple's offense doesn't hit immediately.

ESPN: Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray has joined the roster as an analyst. He'll call games and contribute studio work.

Western Michigan: WMU Football is looking to bring on a recruiting assistant. This is an in-person opportunity working directly with coaches and staff that involves aspects of both on-campus recruiting and player personnel. This is an unpaid opportunity, but may entail some gear and meals. This is NOT an internship. Football experience is preferred. If interested please send your resume to Director of Recruiting, Ian Fried, at ian.fried@wmich.edu

Alabama: Nick Saban shares how Larry Fitzgerald educated Alabama, himself on 'The Process'

Notre Dame: Notre Dame's Jack Swarbrick says "Big Ten, SEC" have consolidated power in those 2 leagues

Washington State: Former Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich is suing the school for wrongful termination.

Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech Football is seeking a football operations volunteer for the 2022 football season. Local candidates with prior experience in college football preferred. Interested candidates may email a cover letter and resume to jblake@athletics.gatech.edu.

Ripon (D-III - WI): Ripon head coach Ron Ernst is retiring after 32 seasons leading the program.

USC: USC's administration doesn't want a third-party collective. Donors started one anyway.

15 Most Important: Jim Harbaugh found a winning formula in 2021. Is it strong enough to survive a coordinator change?

