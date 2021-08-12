The Scoop - Thursday August 12, 2021

Nick Saban: The Alabama head coach has managed to stay off social media, but recently revealed why he would consider making the jump social platforms - and his answer shows why he has no peers in the sport.

Guardian Caps: "There's some scientific evidence that those are effective and have been effective. Some NFL teams are using them, so anything we think can help protect our players is certainly something we want to do. We certainly think it's something significant that does protect the players in a better way. " - Coach Nick Saban

James Madison (FCS - VA): JMU has their director of football operations / creative media job open. Interested applicants can apply, and see more info, via this link.

15 Most Important: The upcoming season is the most important in school history, perfection is the expectation and, as the new guy, you'll be blamed anytime something goes wrong. Welcome to Cincinnati, Mike Tressel.

Alderson Broaddus (Sprint - WV): Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football in WV is seeking a defensive line coach. There is a possibility of special team coordinator duties. Start date ASAP. Compensation $16k with meal plan and option to purchase benefits. 10 month contract August through May. Please email resume and reference list to head coach Brad Jett at jettbl@ab.edu.

Wash U (D-III - St. Louis, MO): Dave Jacobs, a longtime high school football coach with stops at Alton HS (IL) and Jersey HS (IL) who joined the state's Hall of Fame in 2019, has joined the staff.

Too much caffeine?: Lions head coach Dan Campbell hits the coffee, hard.

NCAA: More than five years after Art Briles and company were let go, the NCAA has finished its probe into Baylor football. The end result will leave no one happy. Meanwhile, Art Briles's attorney is claiming victory and plotting a comeback.