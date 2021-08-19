The Scoop - Thursday August 19, 2021

Pay Day: College TV deals show huge paydays for Big Ten, SEC, ACC now and in the future. Would it surprise you if we told you the data shows the Big Ten is poised to collect 14 times more this season than the MAC? That's real.

GMTM: D-I through D-III programs have used GMTM to fill 40% of their 2021 recruiting classes and increased 15 States of reach. GMTM helps teams maximize their recruiting budgets with a fraction of the resources. Invite 200 athletes to your GMTM profile for free - we'll show you why we’re different. Simply reach out through this link and we will get you started!

Nebraska: Scott Frost and the program are under NCAA investigation, and new athletic director Trev Alberts shares that the allegations predate his hire, and that he was not aware of the NCAA probe before taking the job.

Washington State: A new vaccine mandate by Washington governor Jay Inslee will force Wazzu head coach Nick Rolovich to get vaccinated or risk losing his job.

Minnesota: PJ Fleck shows off why he is King of #ScholarshipAlerts.

QBU: An FCS programs that is home to two quarterbacks drafted in the top three picks over the last several years, is staking claim to QBU with a new miniseries following the new signal callers in their program.