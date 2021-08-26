August 26, 2021

The Scoop - Thursday August 26, 2021

Saint Augustine (D-II - NC): Source tells FootballScoop Graham Hobbs has joined the staff as associate head coach / receivers. Hobbs previously coached running backs at Western Carolina and has coached quarterbacks at NC Central and was on staff at East Carolina and Marshall. 

Louisiana-Lafayette: Max Arnold Jr., who had been serving in a quality control role at UAB, has been hired as a special teams graduate assistant for the Ragin Cajuns.

Auburn: Bryan Harsin shared when he expects to return to work following last week's COVID-19 diagnosis

Bill Belichick: The overall verdict may still be out on his coaching tree, but no one in the NFL prepares his assistants better to nail their head coaching interviews than Bill Belichick. Here's how he uses his off season to fully immerse his guys in the decisions a head coach has to make.

SEC: Another SEC program announces COVID policies unlike its peers.

Illinois: Bret Bielema turned on the film and allowed players to critique their coaches, resulting in "pure pandemonium."

