The Scoop - Thursday August 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bluffton (D-III - OH): Bluffton University is accepting applications for a Offensive Assistant. This is a 10-month appointment that will begin August 1st. Compensation includes housing, meals, and a stipend. The successful candidate will report to the Head Coach, and Director of Athletics. Job Details: Academic monitoring, game planning, coaching your own position, recruitment of potential student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, relevant coaching or playing experience. Applicants are encouraged to send a letter of application, resume and references to Head Coach Matt Nardo at nardom@bluffton.edu.

Lane Kiffin: The Ole Miss head coach has some advice for your quarterback competition.

Southeastern (NAIA - FL): Southeastern University is accepting applications for a Full-Time Offensive Line Coach. Southeastern is a Christ-Centered university and the successful candidate must provide a statement of Faith. Responsibilities include coaching your position, preparation for practice/games, serving as a liaison to admissions, housing, Spiritual Formation, etc., and any responsibilities given by the head coach. Applicants should forward their cover letter and resume to Offensive Coordinator John Bear at jtbear@seu.edu. No phone calls please.

15 Most Important: For the first time in a quarter century, someone other than Gary Patterson is the brains behind TCU's defense.

Sewanee (D-III - TN): The University of the South is accepting applications for a running backs coach. This position is full time with benefits included. Bachelor’s degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately. Please email resume and cover letter to Travis Rundle at tarundle@sewanee.edu.

Lamar University (FCS - TX): Lamar University is looking for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Must have a 3.0 undergrad gpa and be able to be admitted into graduate school. Position includes a stipend and graduate classes. If interested, email resume to mmann4@lamar.edu.



CAA: The CAA will grow to a league-record 15 teams when Campbell comes aboard next year.

