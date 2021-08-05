The Scoop - Thursday August 5, 2021

Western Oregon (D-II): WOU has a defensive graduate assistant position open. Need to have playing or coaching experience with defensive backs. Candidate must be able to be admitted to grad program. The position includes graduate tuition along with a stipend per term. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Head Football Coach Arne Ferguson at fergusa@wou.edu.



Stanford: According to tax returns, David Shaw was among college football's highest paid coaches in 2019.

Guardian Caps: Many Pro teams have started practicing in Guardian Caps to reduce impact. Hear from Mitch Morse of the Buffalo Bills: "Morse says the Caps really do lessen the blows of practice." “I think one practice I looked at Justin Zimmer I’m like ‘I know we were getting after it and I didn’t feel anything,'” Morse recalled. Request more info now!

Iowa Western CC (JC - IA): Iowa Western Community College is looking for an Offensive Position Coach, preferably working with Running Backs or possibly Tight Ends. This position will be responsible for coaching a position and be assigned a recruiting area. They will also be responsible for film-breakdown, scouting reports, assisting in game planning, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. Proficiency in Hudl, Microsoft, and Google are preferred. This position provides a 12 month stipend, housing, meal plan, and benefits. More information and a link to apply can be found at this link: IWCC Position. Interested applicants should submit cover letter and resume to Offensive Coordinator, Tony Koehling at IWCCReiversOffense@gmail.com .

Tennessee: Josh Heupel is trying to stress the importance of preparation. "We fail on a Saturday, it's not the Saturday; it's the lead-up to it.”

UTSA: Why today was one of the best in the short history of Roadrunner football.

Eastern New Mexico (D-II - NM): Eastern New Mexico University has a Defensive Graduate Assistant Coach opening, Linebacker or Defensive Backs. This position will start immediately. Position will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position group along with having their own recruiting areas, as well as other duties assigned by the Head Coach. A bachelor’s degree (3.0 GPA) and acceptance into a graduate program at ENMU is required. Collegiate-level playing or coaching experience is preferred. The graduate assistant coaching position provides full tuition (the student is responsible for all fees associated with the classes), room, board and a stipend. All interested applicants, please email easternnmfootball@gmail.com with resume and references.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have found their new tight ends coach, and he comes with some invaluable experience.

Reedley (JC - CA): Reedley Junior College is looking for either a Linebackers or Defensive Backs coach. This is a stipend position. This position will allow you to run your own position group and your own meeting room. Reedley college is located outside of Fresno California. Local California coaches are encouraged to apply. All interested candidates email your resume to Head Coach Rob Hartenfels at rob.hartenfels@reedleycollege.edu.

ESPN: ESPN will soon be investigated by the Department of Justice for its role in the SEC's acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma, at least if one Kansas senator has anything to say about it.

Arizona: Arizona's dropped new uniforms today, a metaphor for where Jedd Fisch wants to take the program.