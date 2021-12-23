The Scoop - Thursday December 23, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Troy: Shiel Wood, the co-defensive coordinator at Army, is set to join the staff as defensive coordinator, sources confirm to FootballScoop. More here.

Calumet College of St. Joseph (Sprint - IN): John Maurek, who spent last season on the staff at San Andrean HS (IN), is joining the staff as offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Northern State (D-II - SD): Northern State University is seeking an offensive graduate assistant to work with the Running Backs or Wide Receivers. Candidates must be interested in a degree in Sport Performance and Leadership, Counseling, Educational Studies, Leadership and Administration, Banking and Financial Services, or Special Ed and have a minimum 3.0 GPA as an undergrad. Interested candidates should send a resume and references to Head Coach Mike Schmidt at michael.schmidt@northern.edu.

Upper Iowa (D-II): Upper Iowa is seeking applicants for a defensive line coach. This is a full-time position with benefits. If interested, please apply via this link. Review of candidates will be begin immediately.

East Tennessee State (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop George Quarles is set to become head coach at ETSU.

Houston Texans: David Culley waited decades for an opportunity to lead an NFL team, after a 3-11 start, there's reportedly chatter that he might not get a second year.

Western Michigan: Oregon State executive deputy athletic director Dan Bartholomae has been named the new athletic director for the Broncos.

Alabama: Nick Saban shares that two key offensive staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Olivet (D-III - MI): Olivet College is looking for a game in 2022. Week 4 (September 24th) or Week 5 (October 1st) Please contact Head Football Coach Dan Musielewicz at dmusielewicz@olivetcollege.edu.

James Madison: Sources tell FootballScoop that JMU is looking to fill their director of football operations job.

CFB vs. Covid: With Texas A&M pulling out of the Gator Bowl, leaders are scrambling to finish the 2021 season against a new, fast-moving variant.

