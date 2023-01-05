The Scoop - Thursday January 5, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Defensive coordinator Chris Kappas has stepped down to take a high school head coaching opportunity in Ohio.

East Carolina: Allen Mogridge, who has previous stops at USF, Temple and Georgia Southern, has been announced as offensive line coach.

Coaches of the Year: Michigan assistants Sherrone Moore (OL) and Mike Hart (RBs) are our latest winners of Coach of the Year honors, at their respective positions.

Tennessee: Tennessee has identified its new offensive coordinator, plus additional reporting on how Josh Heupel plans to adjust the staff moving forward.

FCS National Championship: The South Dakota State-North Dakota State title game is about as big as an FCS game can be, but why is it on Sunday?

Elizabeth City State (D-II - NC): Elizabeth City State is searching for a Week 1 opponent for 2023/2024. 2023 must be a home game for ECSU. Open to all levels, but D2 school is preferred. Interested schools can contact Elizabeth City State University football staff at vikingfootball@ecsu.edu.

Auburn: Josh Linam has joined the staff as a defensive analyst working with the linebackers. Linam has previously coached the linebackers at Jacksonville State (FCS) and also was previously the defensive coordinator at Catawba College (D-II - NC).

Rockford (D-III - IL): Rockford University currently is accepting applications for a Defensive Coordinator . This is a 12-month, full-time position with benefits and a salary of $36,500. The ideal candidate would have a minimum of 2-5 years coaching experience and recruiting experience. Successful candidates must have a valid driver’s license and pass a background check. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume, and contact information for 3 references to head coach Calvin Toliver via email at ctoliver@rockford.edu.

Eastern University (D-III - PA): Eastern University currently has an entry level coaching position available for the position of Running Backs. Candidates will coach their own position, assist with breaking down film and data input, be responsible for special teams duties and recruiting their own area. Recent college graduates or coaches looking to break into the collegiate level of coaching are encouraged to apply. Please send a copy of your resume, cover letter and references to Offensive Coordinator Nate Hinkle at nathan.hinkle@eastern.edu

Central Michigan: Jim McElwain, or someone claiming to be Jim McElwain, posts on Central Michigan message board in an attempt to calm the waters after 4-8 season.

Beloit (D-III - WI): Beloit College is seeking one entry level candidate for an assistant football coach position. Preference will be given to candidates who have played college football and or coached college football. Looking for candidates with WR backgrounds on the Offense. Compensation for this position is $12,500 spread out over 11 months, a meal plan, and on campus housing. This is a non-benefited position. Candidates will be coaching their own position, have their own recruiting area, as well as other duties within the football program. Extra duties outside of football will include possible on-call duties with Residence Life or duties assigned by our Powerhouse Staff. If you have serious interest in a fantastic opportunity to help build a football program, please email your Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References to: Offensive Line Coach William Affognon at affognonwj@beloit.edu. No phone calls.

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Bucknell University is looking to hire a VOLUNTEER coach. This position will have ON-FIELD coaching responsibilities in addition to video breakdown, scouting report drawings, recruiting responsibilities, and other program management responsibilities. Position assignment based on background of best candidate. Excellent opportunity for someone entering the profession for a coach looking to gain Division I experience. This a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Minorities are encouraged to apply. Will meet with candidates at the AFCA Convention in Charlotte. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to defensive coordinator, Chris Bowers at cjb044@bucknell.edu.

St. Thomas (FCS - MN): St. Thomas is looking to hire a Director of On-Campus Recruiting - Assistant to the Head Football Coach. This position will be in charge of coordinating all on-campus recruiting events, as well as working directly with the head football coach on special projects. Any experience with photoshop, graphics, and video editing is a plus. This is strictly an off-field support staff position. Two years of experience preferred. Email resume and interest to director of football and recruiting operations Michael Armstrong at Michael.Armstrong@stthomas.edu. No phone calls.

Temple: Temple has an immediate opening for a Graduate Assistant position working with the Offensive Line. Candidates must have college football playing experience, a minimum of two years of coaching at the collegiate level, and be proficient in using Visio, Excel, PowerPoint, XOS, and PFF. Responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting OL Coach with Day-to-Day Duties, Opponent Breakdowns, Scouting Reports, Run Game / Pass Pro Drawings. Candidates are required to have a 3.0 GPA and must get admitted into graduate school. All interested candidates, please send your resume to tory.teykl@temple.edu with subject line "Offensive Line GA Opening".

Minnesota: Akron defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere is expected to be the new defensive line coach for the Gophers, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Missouri Baptist (NAIA): Missouri Baptist, located in St. Louis, MO is seeking applicants for a quarterback coach. This is a full-time position that carries benefits. Applicants MUST submit a detailed statement of Christian faith along with a resume and references. Collegiate coaching experience is preferred along with the ability to effectively recruit an area specified by the head coach. The candidate must be able to effectively develop and lead quarterbacks, lead meetings, assist with game planning, monitor academics, and assist with any other duties assigned by the head coach. Interested candidates can email required documents to Head Coach Jason.Burianek@mobap.edu. Interviews may begin at the convention.

Tulsa: Sources tell FootballScoop Kevin Wilson is set to make additions to his defensive staff from the Big Ten and Big 12.

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher is reportedly finalizing a deal to bring Bobby Petrino on board as his new offensive coordinator.

TCU: How did TCU become college football's first Cinderella story? We analyzed the roster and talked to rival coaches and scouts to figure it out.

West Virginia Wesleyan (D-II - WV): West Virginia Wesleyan is accepting applications for a full-time Defensive Coach with Special Teams Experience. This position will be responsible for coaching their own position; running meetings; assisting in game planning, film analysis and breakdown (HUDL), recruiting; and other duties assigned by Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Preferred candidates must have previous college Playing/Coaching experience. Review of resumes will begin immediately. All interested applicants should submit cover letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Dwayne Martin at wvwccoach@gmail.com No phone calls please. Local candidates are encouraged to apply.

Mississippi State: Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is expected to join Zach Arnett's staff in Starkville, sources tell FootballScoop.

UAB: Missouri State (FCS) wide receivers coach Austin Appleby has joined the staff at UAB.

Missouri: Fresno State offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore is reportedly finalizing a deal to be the new offensive coordinator at Missouri.

Cal: Cole Johnson has accepted a graduate assistant position on the offensive side of the ball

Colorado: Coach Prime is expected to add LSU defensive analyst Pat Hill as the Buffs new defensive tackles coach, Matt Zentiz tweets.

West Virginia Wesleyan (D-II): West Virginia Wesleyan is accepting applications for Offensive assistant football coach. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing/coaching WR. This position will be responsible for coaching their own position; running meetings; assisting in game planning, film analysis and breakdown (HUDL), recruiting; and other duties assigned by Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. This is a Part Time Appointment for 10 months with housing Available. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please email a letter of interest, resume, and references to Head Football Coach Dwayne Martin at wvwccoach@gmail.com No phone calls please. Local candidates are encouraged to apply.

Appalachian State: App State is filling a key off-field role by hiring away from a Power 5 program, sources tell FootballScoop.

Missouri Southern State (D-II): MSSU currently is accepting applications for a defensive assistant coach. The position group will be Corners or Defensive Line, but there is flexibility for the best candidate. This is a 12-month, full-time position with benefits, pay ranges with experience. The ideal candidate would have a minimum of 3-5 years coaching experience and recruiting experience. Successful candidates must have a valid driver’s license and pass a background check. To apply, submit a letter of interest, resume, and contact information for 3 references to head coach Atiba Bradley via email at bradley-a@mssu.edu.

Michigan: The entire weight of the Michigan football program currently hangs on these two words uttered by Jim Harbaugh.

Bentley University (D-II – MA): Bentley University is seeking two positions: Assistant Football Coach, Offensive Coordinator (full- time) and Assistant Football Coach, Cornerbacks and Quality Control (part-time). The Offensive Coordinator will be responsible for coordinating the offense, which includes playbook, opponent scouting reports and depth charts, along with assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program. The Cornerback and Quality Control Coach will assist the Defensive Coordinator and the Head Coach in the coordination of the defensive playbook, opponent scouting reports and daily practice plans. Interested candidates can learn more about each position and apply for the OC job via this link and the corners / quality control job via this link.

Hampden-Sydney (D-III - VA): Hampden-Sydney is looking for a D-III opponent Week 1 of 2024 and 2025. We would like to play at home in 2024 and travel in 2025. Please contact Zach Zullinger at 336-709-6096 or wzullinger@hsc.edu.

Missouri Southern State (D-II): MSSU currently has an entry level coaching position available for an assistant football coach on defense. Prefer candidates with either Defensive Line or Defensive Back experience (Playing or Coaching) Candidates will assist with coaching, video, recruiting, player development and retention, and other duties assigned from the defensive coordinator and Head coach. Compensation is $13,000.00 spread over a 12-month commitment that comes with meals (when classes are in session). Recent college graduates are encouraged to apply. Interested parties please email your resume, cover letter and 3 references to Head Football Coach Atiba Bradley at bradley-a@mssu.edu.

North Texas: The Mean Green will reportedly be adding a D-II head coach to the staff.

