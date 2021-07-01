The Scoop - Thursday July 1, 2021

Morrisville State (D-III - NY): SUNY Morrisville, located in central New York (30 miles southeast of Syracuse), is seeking applicants for 3 assistant coach positions—WR/LB/DB (One restricted earnings position, and two intern positions).Resume building opportunities include (but are not limited to): Coaching your own position, recruiting your own area, academic monitoring of student-athletes, practice and game film breakdown (HUDL), plus other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. Special Teams Coordinator responsibilities could be available for right candidate. These are non-benefitted positions,10-month contract, and possible off-campus housing. In addition, because of employment within the SUNY system, these positions are entitled to receive a tuition waiver for one online graduate class per term at any SUNY institution (max 12 credits per year). Pay will be $5,000 for the intern positions and $15,000 for the restricted earnings position. Bachelor’s degree required. Start date is August 1st. Interested candidates should email Head Football Coach Ed Raby at rabyew@morrisville.edu.

William Jewell (D-II - MO): Per source, Missouri State (FCS) graduate assistant Desmond Noird has accepted the running back position and William Jewell student assistant Kevin Kim has been promoted to outside linebackers coach.

Eastern Michigan: Dom DiMelis has accepted a quality control position with the Eastern Michigan program. DeMelis previously worked at Siena Heights (NAIA - MI), where he worked with the safeties before moving to linebackers this past season.

NIL Era: The NIL era has officially arrived, and deals are already rolling in for players.

Wheeling (D-II - WV): Wheeling University invites applications for the position of Special Teams Coordinator & Defensive Assistant Coach. Successful candidates must be committed to the academic and athletic success of the student-athlete and be able to support and promote the University's Mission. Preference will be given to candidates with at least 3-5 years of College coaching experience with Defensive Line coaching and/or playing background, but any experienced coach is encouraged to apply. This is a full-time/benefit eligible position that will include coordination of special teams, positional coaching/teaching, recruitment of high-level Division II student athletes, practice and game preparation, film breakdown, workout and conditioning supervision, monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, and other duties as assigned. Bachelor’s Degree required – Master’s Degree Preferred. Valid Driver’s License, NCAA Compliance Module Certification, CPR/First Aid/AED certification, and successful result of background check are mandatory. Candidates should also be proficient in Visio, HUDL, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Please apply formally via this link. No phone calls please. Review of applications will continue until position is filled.

Wisconsin: Yesterday ended Barry Alvarez's 30-year run as either head coach or AD with the Badgers, and he left with a moving video message aimed at fans.

Slippery Rock (D-II - PA): Slippery Rock University is looking for a defensive backs coach. This position will be paid 10k for the Fall of 2021. Candidates will be responsible to develop the entire secondary, which includes: on-field position instruction, position meetings, assisting the defensive coordinator with game planning, academic mentorship, and will also have a recruiting territory. Previous playing and coaching experience at the Corner or Safety position is required. The start date will be immediately. Please send resume and cover letter to domenick.razzano@sru.edu

Alderson Broaddus (Sprint - WV): Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football is seeking a wide receivers / defensive backs coach. Looking for a candidate that is the best fit. Possibility of special team coordinator position. Start date last week of July. Compensation is $16k with benefits and meal plan. 10 month contract Aug-May. Please email Resume and reference list to Head Coach Brad Jett jettbl@ab.edu.

