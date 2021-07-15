The Scoop - Thursday July 15, 2021

Clemson: There's a new highest paid assistant coach in college football, and it is Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Hardin Simmons (D-III - TX): Hardin-Simmons is seeking applicants for offensive and defensive student or graduate assistants. Preferred candidates will have experience playing or coaching Offensive Line for Offense and Linebackers for Defense. These positions will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to jj.elkins@hsutx.edu. Start Date would be As Soon As Possible, at the latest being August 2nd, 2021. A Zoom Meeting would be set up with applicants we are interested in. We will talk benefits, school, and anything else that would need to be covered during the Zoom.

FIU: Sources tell FootballScoop Butch Davis is planning to fill his running backs job by promoting Sean Binckes.

Cumberlands (NAIA - TN); Cumberland is looking for a defensive graduate assistant. You will be working with defensive staff and coaching on the field. You must be able to demonstrate the ability to break down film and work on a computer. The position is for tuition remission and room and board. There is no stipend. Lebanon, TN is located 35 minutes from downtown Nashville, TN. Please contact Head Coach Tim Mathis at tmathis@cumberland.edu.

Ohio: Frank Solich, the MAC's all-time leader in wins, announced his retirement after 16 seasons leading the Bobcats.

Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI): Saginaw Valley State University has an immediate opening for an assistant wide receivers coach. The position includes a stipend, meals, and potential housing. Position includes but is not limited to: working with an offensive skill position group, assist with aspects of special teams, video editing (HUDL), managing a recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach / Offensive Coordinator. Previous football experience preferred as well as knowledge of HUDL, Excel, and Visio. Candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree program. All interested and qualified applicants should email resume and references to Wide Receiver Coach Matt Zanellato at mjzanell@svsu.edu.

East Stroudsburg (D-II - PA): James Daniels, defensive backs coach at East Stroudsburg, has accepted a Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship with the Denver Broncos. This is the second year in a row Daniels has had the honor of being chosen for the internship.