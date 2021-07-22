The Scoop - Thursday July 22, 2021

Gardner-Webb (FCS - NC): Source tells FootballScoop Joe Scelfo has joined the staff as offensive line coach / run game coordinator. Scelfo spent the past two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana (FCS).

SEC: Texas and Oklahoma reportedly are exploring the possibility of joining the SEC.

Bedlam: With OU refusing to shoot down rumors of their interest in the SEC, Oklahoma State is going on the offensive. This, my friends, is Bedlam.

Buffalo: Brandon Napoleon, who was coaching the corners at Kutztown (D-II - PA), has accepted a defensive graduate position on staff working with the safeties.

Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV): AB is looking for a Tight End coaching position. This is a 10-month position that pays $16,000, and meals; there is NO, housing but you will have the option to purchase benefits. Position includes, but is not limited to: assisting with offense / special teams, strength and conditioning, social media coordinator, video breakdown, weekly data input, weekly analytics, on and off-campus recruiting and other duties assigned by the head coach. Ideal candidates must have high energy, be self-motivated, be highly organized, a proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Power Point, Visio and other computer skills. All interested and qualified applicants should email football@ab.edu. No phone calls please.

Amherst (D-III - MA): Amherst College Football is accepting applications for an entry level Assistant Football Coach [Running Backs]. The position does not include benefits. Applications must be submitted using this link.

Bethany (D-III - WV): Bethany College is seeking a qualified applicant for the position of Intern, Football program. These position will report to the Head Football Coach. The position will coach on the defensive side of the ball, position TBD. Duties will include coaching, recruiting and fundraising. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach or the director of athletics. Qualifications include a Bachelor's degree, a valid driver's license, and playing experience at the collegiate level. Preference will be given to applicants with previous experience coaching at the collegiate or high school level. Knowledge of and adherence to Bethany, NCAA Division III, and Presidents' Athletic Conference rules and regulations are also required. Compensation includes stipend ($3,500/year), room and board, and tuition waiver into Bethany’s MAT program. The selected candidates must be enrolled in Bethany's MAT program as a condition of employment. Start date is August 2021. Letters of application along with resume and list of references can be submitted electronically to wgarvey@bethanywv.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until position is filled.

Nick Rolovich: The Washington State head coach will not attend Pac-12 media day next week because he's not getting vaccinated.

ASA Miami (JC - FL): ASA College Miami is looking for 4 offensive assistant (QBs, WRs) coaches with housing included as Dorm RAs and 4 defensive assistant (DL, LBs) coaches with housing included as Dorm RAs. The salary for each of these positions is between $7,500 - $20,000. The positions consist of managing your own position group, focusing on retention, data entry and recruitment. Qualifications of this position consists of having one year of either coaching or playing experience at the collegiate or high school level to apply. We are looking for hard-working, energetic with an enthusiasm for learning more about the coaching profession. Must be good with Microsoft Word & Excel and HUDL experience is a plus. Each coach will be assigned a recruiting area in South Florida. Any other job specifications will be assigned by the head coach, Coach Bosier. Please do not hesitate to reach out to him at coachbosier@asa.edu. NO Phone calls, respectively.

Mount Marty (NAIA): Mount Marty hasn't yet played their first game, but are going through a head coaching change after the recent announcement that Hall of Famer Mike Woodley, who was tabbed to start the program from the ground up in 2019, is retiring.

Bobby Bowden: The legendary coach has been diagnosed with a "terminal medical condition," the family announced today. Says Bowden: "I am at peace."