The Scoop - Thursday July 29, 2021

Hope (D-III - MI): Jenison HS (MI) co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Hunter Thompson has been named the program's new offensive line coach. He replaces Michael Stephan, who left to become the new head coach at Grant HS (MI).

NIL: The top quarterback in high school football may opt out of his senior year to start making NIL money right now at Ohio State.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): Presbyterian College has an immediate opening for a paid Linebackers and Defensive Backs coach. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, practice planning, film break down, player evaluation, recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. To apply for this position, send resume and references to HR@presby.edu.

Greenville (D-III - NC): Matt Ogle has joined the staff as co-offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. Ogle previously served as the wide receivers coach / director of social media at Nebraska Wesleyan (NAIA).

ESPN / Big 12: The Big 12 conference is going public, furious with what they say is ESPN's attempting to blow the conference up (for financial reasons). ESPN's response, in short, lol.

Presbyterian (FCS - SC): Presbyterian College has an immediate opening for a paid Quarterbacks and Receivers coach. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, practice planning, film break down, player evaluation, recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. To apply for this position, send resume and references to HR@presby.edu

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Wes Coomes has joined the team as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. An alumnus of Ottawa, Coomes previously served as the special teams coordinator, recruiting coordinator, and defensive backs coach at Concordia University (NAIA - NE).

College Football Playoff: The SEC's acquisition of Texas and Oklahoma will probably cause everyone to press pause on expanding the Playoff.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson University is accepting applications for a Director of Football Operations. The DFO Reports to the Head Football Coach and assists in the administration of all phases of the football program in accordance with NCAA Division I rules and philosophies. Must operate within the guidelines of an NCAA Division I non- scholarship football program and within the mission of the University and its philosophy of intercollegiate athletics. The Director of Football Operations will be the liaison to the athletics development/Academics. Assist the Director of Player Personnel with all recruiting functions, (i.e. pre-game receptions, recruiting weekends, Senior Day etc.). Organize all aspects of all Special Events (on campus and at external locations) and Post Game Receptions involving the football program: scheduling, invitations, guest lists, catering decisions, and programming. The Director of Football Operations will oversee and coordinate the football related on-boarding (and exiting) of new employees in the program. Assist camp director with promotions, mailings, correspondences, registrations and planning. Compliance with the rules and regulations of the University, the NCAA, the PFL Conference. The overall responsibility of this position is for the successful operation of the program in full compliance with all such rules and regulations. As a condition of employment, the Employee shall be required to participate in rules education programs offered by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. To apply please visit this link.

LSU: Ed Orgeron is now lobbying for local businesses to pay his players.

Redlands (D-III - CA): The University of Redlands is seeking applicants for a full-time Athletic Equipment Coordinator who is responsible for the oversight, inventory, maintenance, purchase of all uniforms and protective equipment associated with the 21 programs in the University of Redlands, Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. For more information, go to this link.