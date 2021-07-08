The Scoop - Thursday July 8, 2021

Notre Dame: The Irish have hired a key recruiting staffer from Tennessee, sources tell FootballScoop.

Southern Illinois (FCS): Virginia-Wise defensive coordinator Jami DeBerry has been officially named the special teams coordinator at SIU.

St. Thomas (FCS - MN): Charles Watkins has been hired as running backs coach at St. Thomas.

Cumberland (NAIA - TN): Brad Higginson has left the Manchester staff to coach linebackers at Cumberland University.

Las Vegas Raiders: Satyen Bhakti (Cornell) and Stephen Adegoke (Michigan) have been selected to take part in the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship program with the Raiders.

Idaho (FCS): Idaho is looking to hire a Director of Video Coordinator. DVSport experience is a plus. The link to apply is attached.

Virginia University-Lynchburg (NCCAA): VU-L is looking for a wide receivers GA, a quarterbacks GA, a video GA, a general assistant GA, and an administrative assistant GA. Email head coach Tim Newman at tnewman1@vul.edu.

Kentucky Christian (NAIA): Kentucky Christian University is looking to immediately hire a full-time Defensive Coordinator. Must be a man of faith and share the Christian values of the University. Please send resume to kcuknightsfball@outlook.com.



Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State University, a D2 school located in Bemidji, Minn., is seeking applicants for an entry level assistant position. This position is unpaid with potential for promotion in the future. This is a volunteer position. No compensation, meals, housing or benefits provided. Previous coaching or playing experience preferred. Duties associated with this position include, but are not limited to the following: recruiting, equipment, video, practice preparation, organization of team functions, operations, graphic design and assisting the football staff in all phases of the program. Flexible off-campus jobs are available for those interested. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Jamison.bisch@bemidjistate.edu if interested. Serious applicants only. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Tentative start date of August 1, 2021.

Hogs for Hogs: How offensive linemen are cashing in by chowing down in the NIL era.

DuPage (JC - IL): First-year Head Coach Matthew Rahn has completed his staff at College of DuPage. Rahn is a DuPage alum who assumes the role after 7 previous years on the staff and a 13-year professional playing career. Returning will be, Assoc. Head Coach Trevor Cipriano who will serve as the DC, Joe Furco OC/QBs, Peter Hopson DL, and Dan Davis QC. On defense, the new hires are former program and Univ. of Illinois alum Nolan Bernat coaching CBs and co-ST, former NIU/Tennessee State LB Greg Barksdale is leaving Crete-Monee HS (IL) to assume the SAFs role, and NFL veteran and GM of Midwest Boom J.R. Niklos will be coming on to coach LBs and co-ST. On the offensive side, Trine University alum Ja Vontae Hence will coach WR following a multi-year professional career overseas while Treston Womack and Theo Gabriel are coming over from Elmhurst College to coach RBs and TEs, respectively.

St. Ambrose (NAIA - IA): St. Ambrose University is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant coaching position. This individual will be responsible to coach a position (open to all positions, looking for the best candidate), recruit a designated area, and any other responsibilities appointed by the Head Football Coach. Collegiate playing or coaching experience preferred. The position will include a monthly stipend and graduate tuition waiver. Contingent on successful admission to a Graduate School. If interested, please forward a cover letter, resume and references to Associate Head Coach Vince Fillipp at Fillippvincentm@sau.edu. Start date of August 1, 2021. No phone calls please.



Texas A&M-Kingsville (D-II): Texas A&M-Kingsville seeks applicants for a full-time defensive line coach. Responsibilities include, running position meetings, assisting with game planning, film breakdown and data entry, covering your own recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. The ideal candidate would have a minimum of 3-5 year coaching experience and recruiting experience. Please send cover letter, resume, and professional references to Michael.Salinas@tamuk.edu and Jonathan.Petty@tamuk.edu. No phone calls.

Eastern New Mexico (D-II): Eastern New Mexico University has one Defensive Graduate Assistant Coach opening, Defensive Line. Position will be responsible for coaching and managing their own position group along with having their own recruiting areas, as well as other duties assigned by the Head Coach. A bachelor’s degree and acceptance into a graduate program at ENMU is required. Collegiate-level playing or coaching experience is preferred. The graduate assistant coaching position provides full tuition (the student is responsible for all fees associated with the classes), room, board and a stipend. All interested applicants, please email easternnmfootball@gmail.com with resume and references.

Victor Valley College (JC - CA): New Victor Valley College Head Coach, Artie Allen’s staff will be as follows; Jose Flores Associate Head Coach / Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach. Robert Kistner, Defensive Coordinator / LBs. Michael Benson, Safeties. Ryan Washington WRs / ST Coordinator. Thomas Riley, DL. Steve Harris, Corners. Nathaniel Stokes, RBs. Coach Allen will coach the QBs.

