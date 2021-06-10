The Scoop - Thursday June 10, 2021

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have hired former player Kyshoen Jarrett as assistant director of player personnel. He replaces Corey Fuller, who accepted a position in the personnel department with the Carolina Panthers.

Rocky Mountain (NAIA - MT): Rocky Mountain College is seeking applicants for the position of Assistant Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities of this position will be (but not limited to) coaching, position meetings, film break down, recruiting, equipment, laundry and all other duties deemed necessary or assigned by the head coach. Requirements for this position include a Bachelor’s Degree and collegiate OL playing and or coaching experience. This is a $10,000/year stipend position & 10 Month agreement. From July 15th – May 15th. Some Meals included, No Benefits & No housing included. Please email resumes to Run Game Coordinator / OL Coach Patrick Carroll at patrick.carroll@rocky.edu. Interviews to start June 15th.

New Mexico Military (JC): Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Joe Forchtner is retiring from coaching to spend more time with his family. We understand Kurt Taufa’asau, the program's assistant head coach / defensive coordinator, will be taking over as head coach.

Southern Nazarene (D-II - OK): Southern Nazarene has an opening for a defensive Graduate Assistant. SNU is a Christian university located in the NW OKC suburb of Bethany, OK. MUST be admitted to SNU graduate school. This is a stipend position with a meal allowance. Will be responsible for a defensive position, recruiting area, and special teams coaching. Please EMAIL (no phone calls please) a statement of faith, cover letter, resume with references to dhada@mail.snu.edu

College Football Playoff: Seven years into the 4-year format, it appears the Powers That Be are in agreement to expand the field. Now the real work begins.





NIL: It looks like the first endorsement of the NIL era is in place, with a handful of Georgia athletes in line to get paid.

Averett (D-III - VA): Averett University is looking for a Week 1 game for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. 2022 must be played at Averett and we are open to returning to your place in 2023. Please contact head football coach Patrick Henry at phenry@averett.edu.

#ScholarshipAlert: Once a Vanderbilt walk-on himself, Clark Lea completes the circle in awarding scholarships to multiple players during a recent team meeting.

Pace (D-II – NY): Pace University has an opening for a part time defensive backs coach. This position will team coach the corners / safeties and special teams. The position will have a significant role in quality control, video and social media. The position is for the individual that can commit to the development of student athletes daily through the academic year and will pursue a career coaching football rather than part-time coaching work. Applicants with experience playing college football or previous coaching experience (preferably on defense) are preferred. Candidates will have their undergraduate degree, a valid driver’s license, regular access to a vehicle and a clean background. Please submit your resume, references, cover letter. The projected salary of $10K via email arondeau@pace.edu. Please refrain from phone calls regarding the position.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II - OK): NWOSU is seeking one graduate assistant football coach for the 2021 season. This position will work with the wide receivers. College playing experience preferred. Responsibilities will include but not limited to, the development of our student-athletes on and off the field, possibly run your own position meetings, assist with special teams, film break down, academic monitoring and have your own recruiting area. Must be extremely motivated, and accepted into one of our graduate programs. Must have a 2.75 Minimum GPA. Ability and knowledge of Social Media and Graphic design is desired. Compensation Package includes: campus housing, meal plan, tuition waiver, and stipend. Candidates please email cover letter, transcripts, and resume with references to Matt Walter at mdwalter@nwosu.edu.

NFL: Get out your beer steins, the NFL is working to hold regular season games in Deutschland.

College of the Siskiyous (JC – CA): College of the Siskiyous has multiple defensive assistant coaching positions open, Defensive Coordinator for the right candidate. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, film breakdown, practice preparation, assist with recruiting, and any assignments delegated by the head coach or coordinator. We are looking for dedicated and detail-oriented people who want to advance their career in the coaching profession. Additional opportunity to coach track & field may be available. Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Hudl, PowerPoint and other computer skills is a plus. No housing or benefits. Contact head coach Tyler Knudsen at tknudsen@siskiyous.edu. No phone calls.

Missouri Valley (NAIA): Per source Sergio Allen has been hired to coach the team's receivers.

Stevenson (D-III - MD): Craig Pettit, the linebackers coach at Stevenson University, has decided to step away from coaching college football for an opportunity that better suits his family. Pettit had previous coaching experience at Wesley (D-III - DE) and

North Carolina Wesleyan (D-III).