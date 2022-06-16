The Scoop - Thursday June 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wilmington College (D-III - OH): Wilmington College is looking to hire an Intern on Defense. This position includes a Stipend, Housing and Meals. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. To apply, please complete an online application via this link.

Notre Dame: Head coach Marcus Freeman has set the record straight on his comments about his alma mater Ohio State.

Structuring Non-Pressure Side Run Fits in a Multiple Fire Zone Pressures: As an 83% blitz team vs 21 and 22 personnel groupings in run heavy situations, the staff at South River High School (MD) has to be very conscious of where it is setting the pressure side vs non-pressure force elements. So, when teams utilize 20 or 11 personnel groupings on early downs, how force is handled to the weakside of the formation (particularly the B gap in Odd Front Spacing) is critical to getting stops and forcing a longer 2nd or 3rd down situation. Head Coach Steve Erxleben created a communication system for force, alley and crease defenders to the non-pressure side, which created multiple ways to force the ball and rely on alley fits and pursuit to “cage the run.” See it here.

Helmets: Issues with helmet companies are causing a panic among coaches, who are now forced to explore creative solutions.

Sean Payton: The Miami Dolphins were willing to pay Payton how much to get him out of New Orleans?

Boise State: Two coaches who helped turn Boise State into a national brand are now set to return in support staff roles.

Army-Navy Game: America's Game is going on tour.

AAC: The American Athletic Conference has announced an official start date in the summer of 2023 for their six new members.

