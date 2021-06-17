The Scoop - Thursday June 17, 2021

Eastern Michigan: Per source, Drake (FCS - IA) offensive line coach / run game coordinator Michael McClanathan has accepted an offensive graduate assistant position on Chris Creighton's staff where he will work with the offensive line. As a player and coach McClanathan spent the past ten seasons as a part of the Drake program.

Big news from yesterday: Sources tell FootballScoop this isn't going to end well for Arizona State.

Alvernia University (D-III - PA): Alvernia University has an immediate opening for two entry level assistant coaches. These positions are for offensive and defensive skill assistants. Previous collegiate coaching and/or playing experience is preferred. The incumbent must be a self-starter, possess a positive mindset, highly energetic, and thorough recruiter. Duties will include coaching your own position, organizing and conducting your own position meetings, recruiting your own regional territory, video and editing responsibilities, assisting with special teams, monitoring the academic success of your position group, and other administrative duties assigned by the coordinators and head coach. These positions are compensated at $12,500 annually. No benefits, meals, or housing. Reduced graduate tuition is available for qualified candidates. Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, valid driver’s license, strong communication skills both written and verbal, and ability the to adhere to the vision, rules and regulations of the NCAA, MAC Conference, Alvernia University and its football program. The anticipated start date is July 5, 2021. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter, resume and list of three references to ralph.clark@alvernia.edu. No phone calls please. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

NFL: The NFL isn't making its players and personnel get vaccinated, but it will make life miserable for those who don't.

SAGU (NAIA – TX): SAGU is seeking a defensive GA that will be working with the defensive backs. Compensation includes an $8000 stipend plus 75% of graduate tuition. No housing or meals are provided, but we do have affordable housing available. Experience coaching or playing the position is preferred. Please send resumes to Defensive Coordinator Chris Silva at csilva@sagu.edu.

HBCU grants: The Pioli Family Fund has selected the first two HBCU honorees.

Sam Houston (FCS – TX): Sam Houston Football is seeking qualified applicants to fill an assistant coaching position in the defensive front. Interested candidates please email resume and references to shsufootballops@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

College Football Playoff: Two years of secret meetings among four of college football's elite formulated the 12-team playoff proposal.

Arizona State: Arizona State is under NCAA investigation for, among other things, allegedly hosting recruits during the COVID dead period. More here.

Louisburg (JC – NC): Louisburg College, a private junior college located outside of Raleigh, North Carolina, has an opening for an Offensive Line Coach. This is a 10 month position that will begin immediately with a compensation of 10K + Room & Board. Benefits include a comprehensive medical plan, and optional participation in a matched retirement plan along with optional dental and vision plans. Louisburg College, related by faith to the United Methodist Church is an equal employment opportunity employer who welcomes all applicants to apply. Please email resume and references to Chris Tolbert, Head Football Coach at ctolbert@louisburg.edu. No phone calls please.

Purdue: Purdue will have three co-defensive coordinators this fall. Here's how this will work.