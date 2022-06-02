The Scoop - Thursday June 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Brown (FCS): Brown University has an opening for an Offensive Quality Control Coach. Candidates should have some college coaching or playing experience with familiarity with the Ivy League and the type of student-athlete who can succeed at this level. Strong organizational, interpersonal and communication skills needed. Ability to utilize various video software to view & evaluate film and to adhere to all NCAA & University rules and regulations. The successful candidate for this position will be required to complete a criminal background and DMV checks satisfactory to Brown University prior to commencing employment. This is NOT a volunteer position. Please send a resume and list of references to Hunter_Williams@brown.edu.

Structuring Non-Pressure Side Run Fits in a Multiple Fire Zone Pressures: As an 83% blitz team vs 21 and 22 personnel groupings in run heavy situations, the staff at South River High School (MD) has to be very conscious of where it is setting the pressure side vs non-pressure force elements. So, when teams utilize 20 or 11 personnel groupings on early downs, how force is handled to the weakside of the formation (particularly the B gap in Odd Front Spacing) is critical to getting stops and forcing a longer 2nd or 3rd down situation. Head Coach Steve Erxleben created a communication system for force, alley and crease defenders to the non-pressure side, which created multiple ways to force the ball and rely on alley fits and pursuit to “cage the run.” See it here.

McDaniel (D-III - MD): McDaniel College is looking for a full-time Linebacker / Specials Teams Coordinator. Applicant will be required to coach their own position group, have their own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the head coach. Additional responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a competitive NCAA Division III Football program within the Centennial Conference on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. College coaching and/or playing experience preferred. Compensation package includes a fulltime salary and full benefits. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach Demarcus White at dwhite@mcdaniel.edu. No phone calls please. Also, please use this link to officially apply.

Colgate (FCS): Jordan Hogan has accepted the receivers job at Colgate, sources tell FootballScoop. Hogan spent the last two seasons in the NFL with Arizona Cardinals as part of the Bill Bidwill Fellowship working with the team's quarterbacks and was also recently named to our 2022 Minority Rising Stars list.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Stetson University is accepting applications for an unpaid Quality Control Intern on Defense. Intern will assist the Coaching staff with day to day operations including film breakdown, game-planning, scouting, and recruiting. Previous interns have gone on to GA/QC roles at the FBS & FCS level and even been promoted to an assistant coach position. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Some team meals will be included. Interested applicants please send email with resume and references to Jeremy Perkovich at jperkovich@stetson.edu.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): Deion Sanders is reportedly adding veteran Power Five assistant Tim Brewster to the staff.

Dodge City (JC - KS): The Dodge City Football program has a great opportunity for football coaches looking to break into the college ranks. The program is looking to fill twos coaching positions on offense, at tight end and runningback. Job duties include coaching your own position group, film breakdown, recruiting, and other tasks assigned by the head football coach. Meals and housing will be provided. At this time there is no compensation for these positions. Must have high school coaching experience. Dodge City CC is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Terry Karg, via email at tkarg@dc3.edu No phone calls please.

Nick v. Jimbo: Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher haven't exactly buried the hatchet, but neither man brought theirs to Destin this week.

Campbellsville University (NAIA-KY): Campbellsville University has an immediate opening for an offensive line coach. This is a full-time position. Must demonstrate successful coaching and college recruiting experience. Must have a college degree and character in line with working at a Christian university. No phone calls will be accepted. Resumes will be accepted until 6/3/2022. Send resume to Head Coach Perry Thomas at plthomas@campbellsville.edu.

Louisville: Multiple reports last night share that the Cards have locked in on interim AD Josh Heird for the full-time-job.

William Paterson (D-III - NJ): William Paterson is searching for a part-time assistant football coach to serve as a position coach on defense, preferably linebackers. Based on experience, this position could include a coordinator title for special teams, football operations, or video. Responsibilities include coaching a position group, conducting position meetings, film breakdown, creating scout cards, and recruiting an assigned area. Local candidates encouraged to apply. Housing/benefits are not included. A bachelor's degree is required. If interested contact Head Coach Shaun Williams at williampatersonfootball@gmail.com.

LSU: Brian Kelly calls the current state of NIL a "runaway train" & says "I don't think players want to be traded ... to St. Bonaventure"

Fitchburg State (D-III - MA): Fitchburg State is seeking applicants for a Part-Time Assistant Football Coach. We have some flexibility, but would prefer someone who can coach Linebackers or Defensive Backs. This position is paid a stipend and does not include housing or benefits. Graduate school vouchers are available to our assistant coaches. Please apply using this link.

Gary Patterson: The future Hall of Fame coach explains why his daily choice of parking spot is a metaphor for his role in his new job at Texas, as well as why he continued working at TCU after he stepped down as head coach mid-season.

Madden: John Madden will return to the Madden NFL cover one final, fitting time.

Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA - FL): University Fort Lauderdale has an opening for graduate assistant coaching offensive line, Wide receiver, defensive back. Will also have a Recuiting area. Graduate school will be paid. $ 3K stipend! No housing or meals. Applicants must apply UFTL.edu contact qwilson@uftl.edu 5132372225

Alabama: Always recruiting, Nick Saban used the platform of the SEC spring meetings to share the impressive figure Alabama players have collectively earned in the NFL.

