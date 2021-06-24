The Scoop - Thursday June 24, 2021

Rose-Hulman (D-III – IN): Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is hiring an assistant football coach. The position pays $15,000 with no additional benefits. The ideal candidate would have experience coaching or playing any offensive skill position. Interested candidates should apply via this link.

Texas: Sark walks us through building an attack-based pass game. "We're not just running plays to run plays."

Warner (NAIA – FL): The Warner University football program is seeking applicants for an offensive graduate assistant. August 1, 2021 start date. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within the mission of Warner University. Candidates MUST have an undergraduate 2.75 GPA in order to be accepted into one of Warner’s Graduate Programs Job responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, coaching a position, assisting the offensive coordinator with practice and game video breakdown, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the offensive coordinator or head coach. Send a cover letter and resume to Michael.Piasecki@warner.edu.d No phone calls please.

BYU: BYU unveiled an impressive new locker room yesterday to players with a design element that you won't see anywhere else in college football.

Navy: Hanna Kotlarek has joined the program as director of creative design. Hanna previously served as the Creative Services & Social Media Coordinator for Kent State football.

Louisiana Tech: Skip Holtz is adding another former NFL coach to his staff.

LSU: LSU athletics reportedly lost a massive amount of money due to Covid.

Virginia: Anna Brooks Thomas, the former DFO for Colgate (FCS - NY) has accepted the assistant director of football operations job with the program.

Appalachian State: Shawn Clark has added a former FCS head coach to the staff who has a decorated history with the Mountaineers.