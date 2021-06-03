The Scoop - Thursday June 3, 2021

Coach of the Year: Please join FootballScoop and AstroTurf in congratulating the finalists for the FCS and NAIA Coordinator of the Year awards.

Indiana State (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop University of Indianapolis receivers coach Collin Coffer has accepted the same position at Indiana State.

Dodge City Community College (KS): Dodge City is looking to hire a residence life / defensive assistant coach. This position will have residence life responsibilities along with it. A solid stipend plus housing and meals will be included. Please send a resume with references to Head Football Coach, Ricky Coon: rcoon@dc3.edu if interested.

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): SFA has promoted Jamarkus McFarland to assistant head coach to go along with coaching the defensive tackles source tells FootballScoop.

LSU: Last night Ed Orgeron announced offensive line coach James Cregg would no longer be part of the staff.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Source tells FootballScoop Junior Tanuvasa will be the new defensive coordinator / linebackers coach at WNMU. Junior was serving at the University of Colorado as a defensive quality control and has previously coached linebackers at both Northern Arizona and Dixie State. Before that he was the defensive coordinator at Mt. SAC where he won 3 National Championships.

Auburn: Sources tell FootballScoop Bryan Harsin is adding a veteran coordinator to his staff.

Coastal Carolina: Jamey Chadwell has added Rod Wilson to the staff and made some other moves.

Nick Saban Week: After listing the GOAT's 15 most impactful assistants yesterday, today we look back at his 15 most impactful players.

Webber International University (NAIA - FL): Webber International in Babson Park, FL is hiring a full-time offensive skill position Coach. Preference will be given to candidates with special teams experience and/or Florida recruiting experience. This is an entry level salaried position with no housing and no meals. The Coach will be responsible for his own position group, recruiting area, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Interested candidates can email their resume to croleydj@webber.edu No phone calls please.

Hanover College (D-III - IN): Hanover College is immediately seeking to hire a full-time Quarterback coach. This is a full-time, 12-month position. Responsibilities include, but not limited to: recruitment of qualified student-athletes with a commitment to academic success and the ability to relate to those student-athletes; compliance with NCAA rules and regulations; player development; scouting; and other duties assigned by the head football coach. Responsible for coaching the quarterbacks and assisting with Receivers. Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of QB coaching experience. Applicants must possess effective communication skills and the demonstrated ability to work with a diverse population. Interested applicants need to apply at: https://www.hanover.edu/about/employment. No Phone Calls Please.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Sources tell FootballScoop Billy Hickman will be the new offensive coordinator / offensive line coach. Billy has over 10 years of coordinator experience, beginning at Colorado School of Mines he then went on to become the offensive coordinator at Tabor College in Kansas and most recently at Luther College.

Furman: Sources tell FootballScoop Clay Hendrix has completed his staff with the following moves.

Jamestown (NAIA – ND): The University of Jamestown is seeking applicants for an offensive and defensive graduate assistant coaching position. The best candidate regardless of position will be hired. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned by the head coach. Positions includes 100% tuition waiver for the Master of Arts in Leadership Program (which is an exclusively online program), and a full meal plan. There is no stipend for this position. There will be the opportunity for additional income available. On campus housing is also available. Admission to the University of Jamestown Graduate School (minimum GPA of 3.0) is required. Playing and/or coaching experience at the collegiate level is preferred. Position must start no later than July 13, 2021. Interested applicants need to send cover letter and resume to Brian Mistro at ujjimmiefootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Western New Mexico University, a Division II member of the NCAA and member of the Lone Star Conference is seeking to immediately hire a FULL TIME Wide Receivers coach and Defensive Backs Coach. Minorities are encouraged to apply. These are 12 month, Non-Teaching positions with full time benefits. Each coach will be responsible for a recruiting area and position specific recruiting, development both on and off the field of their student athletes, and all other duties deemed necessary as assigned by the Head Coach. Requirements for this position include a Bachelor’s Degree and previous college coaching experience. The salary is commensurate with experience. Interested candidates please email WNMUFB@gmail.com with resume and list of references. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

