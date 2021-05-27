The Scoop - Thursday May 27, 2021

FBS Staff Tracker: The 2020-21 FBS Staff Tracker page, where you can see how each new head coach is filling their staff, is up and running.

NFL: The Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship program is open with applications due June 15. Details here.

UNLV: The UNLV program is looking to hire a video coordinator. Interested candidates can send their materials to unlvrecruiting@gmail.com.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles have hired former Jags GM Dave Caldwell as a personnel executive, promoted Catherine Raiche to VP of football operations, and announced the following hires: Phil Bhaya as college scout in the Southeast, Brandon Brown as director of player personnel, Ian Cunningham as director of player personnel, Matt Holland as college scout in the Northeast, Bryce Johnston as senior director of football transactions, Evan Pritt as scouting assistant, Jeff Scott as senior pro scout and Ameena Soliman as pro scout

Concord (D-II - WV): Concord has a restricted earnings position on offense and defense available. Please send all resumes to CoachWalker@Concord.edu.

Santa Ana College (JC - CA): Anthony White, who just a few years ago refused to say he resigned as the head coach at Buena Park HS (CA) and was instead "stepping up as a father and husband," has been announced as the new head coach of the program. Longtime assistant in the area Jude Oliva is joinin the program as offensive coordinator and Ollie Lynch, former co-coach at La-Mirada HS (CA) will work as the offensive line coach.

Arkansas Baptist (NAIA): Arkansas Baptist, which played a JuCo schedule last fall, has announced that the fall of 2021 they will be making the transition to NAIA.

Grinnell (D-III - IA): Grinnell College has an opening for an assistant coach working with DBs or the DL. This is a part-time, 10-month position paying $15,000 a year with NO benefits slated to start on August 1. Duties include assisting the head coach in planning and conducting training sessions, making recruiting calls, recruiting travel, breaking down film and preparing scouting reports. To find out job requirements and apply, please go to the Grinnell College HR website at this link. No phone calls please.

UTEP: Aaron Price will be the new special teams coordinator at UTEP. More on Joe Robinson’s retirement here.

Mack Brown: Houston Nutt shared a story on a podcast recently about how Mack Brown’s preparation for public relations moments made him feel like he needed to be doing a whole lot more as an SEC head coach at the time.

Tyler (JC - TX): Tyler Junior College has an opening on the offensive side of the ball. This is an entry-level, Graduate-assistant position. The successful candidate will be assigned a position and a recruiting area. Primary duties also include instructing and evaluating students in our Redshirt Developmental Football class. We are seeking highly motivated coaches to apply. Qualified candidates should have clean driving record as well as collegiate playing and coaching experience. This is a salary position that includes, health insurance and tuition assistance. If interested, please send resume and cover letter with references to troc@tjc.edu.

HBCUs: HBCUs are finally getting their own combine as EVP of NFL operations Troy Vincent Sr. shares; “The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete.”

Georgia Military College (JC): Georgia Military College is seeking a volunteer position on the offensive side of the ball to work with skill positions. There is NO stipend or housing included. Position includes possible recruiting areas as well as coaching a position on offense. Excellent opportunity to get great experience in all phases of coaching. Please email resume to Offensive Coordinator, Ross Robinson at rrobinson@gmc.edu. No phone calls please.

Missouri Western (D-II): Per source, defensive line coach Scorpio Horn has resigned to take a high school head coaching position in the Kansas City area.

South Dakota (FCS): Boyer Bouman, who previously coached the receivers at Southwest Minnesota State (D-II), has announced that he's joining the USD staff.

