The Scoop - Thursday November 18, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Coordinator Trackers: Our pages tracking the FBS coordinator moves are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

ScoutSmart: Find the right recruits for your program - ScoutSmart.

UMass: The Minutemen have a familiar face and accomplished Power 5 coordinator in their sights as a top candidate, per report.

Alvernia (D-III - PA): Head coach Ralph Clark has been let go and offensive coordinator / offensive line coach Matt Giampa has been named interim head coach.

Idaho: Paul Petrino will not return to lead the Vandals, sources tell FootballScoop.

Clark-Atlanta (D-II - GA): Tim Bowens, who has led the program the past three seasons, has been let go.

Nuggets: Ohio State confronts its green-and-white demons, Wake Forest can end Clemson's run of ACC titles, and 11 other teams that can win their ways into conference title games. Here's your #Nuggets for this week.

Mel Tucker: In his first public comments on Michigan State's monster contract extension chatter, Mel Tucker explains "It was never my intention to come here and just pass through."

Buena Vista (D-III - IA): Buena Vista is looking for a game in Week 2 of 2022-2023. Away game in 22 and home in 23. Willing to travel. D3 opponents preferred.

Games tonight: One NFL game and one college game on tonight; Patriots vs. Falcons (8:20pm EST on NFL Network), and Louisville at Duke (7:30pm EST on ESPN).

Texas Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop Joey McGuire is seeking to hire one of the best young defensive coordinators in the country.

Western Oregon (D-II): Western Oregon University is looking for a Week 1 game in 2022. Looking for FCS guarantee game or D2 opponent. If interested, please contact Head Coach Arne Ferguson at fergusa@wou.edu.

Ottawa (NAIA - KS): Sources tell FootballScoop that, following yesterday's retirement announcement of longtime leader Kent Kessinger, the Braves are promoting a top-notch coordinator to the head coaching role.

Luther (D-III - IA): Luther College (Decorah, Iowa), a NCAA Division III institution and a member of the American Rivers Conference (A-R-C) seeks applications for Head Football Coach. Qualifications for the position, a full posting, and application process can be found on the Luther College employment website at https://luthercollege.hiretouch.com Screening will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Luther College is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and persons of diverse ethnic backgrounds are especially encouraged to apply.

Carroll (D-III - WI): Carroll University is looking to hire a graduate assistant. Pay is $14,172 and we cover ALL tuition costs. Candidates will be responsible for a recruiting territory, coaching their own position group, film breakdown, game planning and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Applicants must be able to gain acceptance into a Carroll University graduate program of choice. Classes can begin as early as the spring semester or fall of 2022. All interested candidates should send resume and references to Head Coach Mike Budziszewski: mbudzisz@carrollu.edu

Virginia Tech: Sources tell FootballScoop Virginia Tech has strong interest in ACC rival coach.

Cabrillo College (JC - CA): Justin Hansen, a former defensive coordinator for the program, has been tabbed the new head coach.

Matt Campbell: Winning the Big 12 was never the goal for Matt Campbell, who explains that his goals are still very much intact as 6-4 Iowa State head to Oklahoma this weekend.

Mack Brown: Despite rumors to the contrary, Mack Brown insists "I'm not retiring."

Virginia Lynchburg (NCCAA): Virginia University of Lynchburg is currently seeking Assistant Football Coaches, including Specials Team Coach and Tight Ends Coach. These positions include a stipend and housing is provided. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support and recruiting. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the positions are filled. Interested applicants should send a resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Head Coach, Tim Newman, at tnewman1@vul.edu.

St. Mary's of the Woods (Sprint - IN): Saint Mary’s of the Woods College has hired former NFL, AAF, and XFL coach Ty Knott as its first coach in school history. They begin sprint football in 2022.

Michigan State: As we reported last week, today multiple reports out of Michigan have emerged showing Michigan State has made a very, very large offer to Mel Tucker.

Southwest Minnesota State (D-II): Cory Sauter has stepped down as head coach.

Friends (NAIA - KS): Terry Harrison, who spent the past few seasons turning around the Bethel (NAIA - KS) program from 1-9 to league champs, has been named the new head coach at Friends University.

Buffalo State (D-III - NY): After Christian Ozolin's unique run as the interim head coach, Buffalo State has announced a national search for a new head coach.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Wednesday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.