November 4, 2021
The Scoop - Thursday November 4, 2021

Akron: The Zips have reportedly decided to part ways with head coach Tom Arth.

Webber International (NAIA - FL): Webber International University (NAIA - FL) is looking for 2 opponents for the 2022 season. Open dates for 2022 are 8/27, 9/10, 9/17, or 9/24 with corresponding dates in 2023. We would prefer home and home dates for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, with home games in 2022 but can return in 2023. Looking mainly for D3 or NAIA opponents but will consider D2. We will also consider paying 1-year guarantee if a home and home is not feasible for both seasons. Anyone interested in playing please contact Head Coach Eric Potochney at potochneyes@webber.edu

TCU: TCU is interested in speaking with Deion Sanders and Kellen Moore, among others, according to a report. Details here.

Conference USA: The league is planning to move forward, adding a mixture of independents and FCS schools.

Nuggets: A look at this weekend's action, including Hugh Freeze's return to Oxford, LSU then and now, and a swing game in College Station.

Minnesota: PJ Fleck has signed a new seven-year contract with the Gophers. Details here.

Ed Orgeron: After a 4-4 start and digging into a self-scout, Orgeron had some critical comments to the media regarding his coordinators.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

