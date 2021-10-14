The Scoop - Thursday October 14, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Scott Johnston, who served as the director of recruiting at Texas A&M for five years, was recently diagnosed with ALS at age 35. Johnston is married with two young kids and has a big fight ahead of him full of unknowns and various treatments and a Go Fund Me has been set up to help with medical expenses you can check out here.

#Nuggets: The Lane Train tracks go full circle, the biggest game of Steve Sarkisian's head coaching career, and everything else on the line this weekend.

Head Coaching Salaries: USA Today has updated its database of FBS head coaching salaries.

Ball tonight: The Bucs are in Philly to take on the Eagles (8:20pm ET on Fox / NFL Network). Navy travels to Memphis (6:30pm CT on ESPN) and Georgia Southern takes on South Alabama (6:30pm CT on ESPNU).

Minnesota Vikings: Reflecting on a tragic shooting just minutes away from their home stadium, veteran assistant Andre Patterson shares a message of hope and navigating adversity and life that shines bright.

Kirby Smart: With perhaps the best defensive front seven in college football, and the nation's top defense, Kirby Smart shares why their defensive philosophy has shifted to more "simulated pressures."

Penn State: Accused of faking injuries, James Franklin answered with data and logic.

University of Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA): The University of Fort Lauderdale is seeking an opponent for November 6th 2021. Home preferred but will consider playing on the road. Please contact Director of Football Operations Reginald Byarse at rbyarse@uftl.edu. Thank you

Oklahoma: Rather than just admit the truth everyone has already seen with their own two eyes, Lincoln Riley chose to put his entire program under the cover of darkness until Saturday night.

