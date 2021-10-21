October 21, 2021
Publish date:

The Scoop - Thursday October 21, 2021

Author:

AAC: The conference has formally announced the six new members - UAB, FAU, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice and UTSA. Their official start date in the league is yet to be determined.

Deion Sanders: Coach Prime won't be able to coach this weekend.

Games tonight: Four college games on tonight, and one from the NFL level. FAU at Charlotte is on at 7:30pm EST on CBSSN, Tulane at SMU is set for 7:30 pm EST on ESPN, Louisiana at Arkansas State at 7:30pm ESPNU and the late night game is San Jose State at UNLV at 11pm EST on CBSSN. In NFL action we have the Broncos at the Browns at 8:20pm EST on FOX.

Saban, Jimbo, Kiffin: The three prominent SEC coaches weigh in on defenses "faking injuries," and potential penalties.

#Nuggets: This weekend is our first without a Top 25 matchup, meaning some unusual suspects will take center stage. We'll start with Chip Kelly's UCLA.

Nick Rolovich: Fired on Monday with cause by Wazzu, Nick Rolovich is planning legal action and he and his legal team are making some serious allegations.

Realignment: The Realignment Food Chain has now eaten its way down to Conference USA, who might just need to sway James Madison to join in order to survive.

Florida: Dan Mullen was grilled by the media today about the direction of the program and potential staff changes. 

QwikGem: Verified large man here. Meet Jamall Franklin Jr. This man moves people. 

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

