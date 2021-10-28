The Scoop - Thursday October 28, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Black Hills State (D-II - SD): Black Hills State University is seeking 2 applicants for graduate assistant positions. Both positions will serve on offense coaching receivers, running backs, or tight ends. A minimum GPA of 2.5 and a bachelors degree is required. The position provides 37% off of tuition, summer camp profits, and an $8,000 annual stipend. Housing and meals are not included. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Please send resume and cover letter to head coach Josh Breske at Josh.Breske@bhsu.edu.

Arizona: An update on the lawsuit involving Rich Rod, Arizona, and his former administrative assistant.

USA Football: USA Football is shifting priorities, seeking to get Flag Football in the Olympics.

UW-Oshkosh (D-III): UW Oshkosh is looking for non-conference games for the 2022 season. Weeks 1 thru 4. Guarantee available. Contact AD Darryl Sims at sims@uwosh.edu.

Ball tonight: Troy is at Coastal Carolina (7:30 et - ESPN2) and South Florida travels to East Carolina (7:30 et - ESPN). In the NFL, the Packers are at the Cardinals (8:20 et on Fox / NFL Network).

Mel Tucker: When Tom Izzo was asked about the speculation linking Mel Tucker to LSU and how it may be distraction, he answered by sharing the dilemma of modern-day successful coaches.

Nick Saban: On the cusp of his 70th birthday, the GOAT shared thoughts on how much longer he plans to coach.

Texas Tech: Why did Kirby Hocutt fire Matt Wells now? Well, partly because his team was on the wrong end of a .982 winning percentage on Saturday.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.