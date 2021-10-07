The Scoop - Thursday October 7, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Temple: Texas senior associate athletic director Arthur Johnson has been named the school's new athletic director.

Lane Kiffin: Just about halfway through the season, Lane Kiffin believes Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom is the most deserving candidate of the Broyles Award.

Oklahoma: OU worked hard to get Casey Thompson to flip from Texas. But an honest answer from Lincoln Riley prevented that from happening.

Arkansas: Sam Pittman explains why he's going with his gut feeling over analytics.

Urban Meyer: Once again at the podium to face the music, Urban gets asked if he's thought about resigning over the last few days, and answers for his decisions leading up to the infamous viral video.

Northern Colorado (FCS): Offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey was reprimanded for hitting an opposing fan with a broken clipboard during Saturday's game. Yeah, this is a weird one.

