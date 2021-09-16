The Scoop - Thursday September 16, 2021

SEC: Someone took a stab at the jobs that SEC head coaches would have outside of coaching based on their headshot, and some of the guesses are hilariously spot on.

#Nuggets: We get three games between major powers who don't play each other as often as they should.

Eastern University (D-III - St. David's, PA): Eastern University has announced that they are planning to add football in the fall of 2022. The Eagles will begin competition in the Middle Atlantic Conference in the fall of 2023. Eastern will join Albright, Alvernia, Delaware Valley, FDU-Florham, Lebanon Valley, Lycoming, King's, Misericordia, Stevenson, Widener, and Wilkes in the MAC.

Kentucky: Stoops says when he took the Kentucky job, it was among the bottom 10 in the college football, but things are different now...

Urban Meyer: Yesterday, Urban was asked specifically about the USC opening. Have a look at how he answered.

We want Bama: Dan Mullen says they want to play Alabama more often...

Orgeron and Kiffin: Both let go by the Trojans, Ed Orgeron and Lane Kiffin addressed the opening at USC

UConn: Searching for answers on offense, UConn adds veteran college offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone to the staff.