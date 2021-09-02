The Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021

#Nuggets: Nuggets is back, previewing the biggest, tastiest opening weekend in college football history -- literally and figuratively.

Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders, son of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers' expected starting quarterback, has signed an NIL deal with the iconic Beats by Dre brand.

Wisconsin: Kent State director of personnel Steven Schrum has joined the program, sources tell FootballScoop. More here.

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher has confirmed his new contract. How does 10 years, $95 million sound to you, Mr. Fisher?

Jacksonville Jaguars: Dealing with the NFLPA is an ongoing education for the club's rookie NFL head coach.

South Carolina: Heading into his head coaching debut, Shane Beamer reflects on the summer that changed college football forever.

Mercyhurst (D-II - PA): After two decades led by Marty Schaetzle, the veteran head coach is retiring after the 2021 season and the program has already selected a new head coach to lead them into the future.

Bret Bielema: The calendar flipping to Sept 1 at midnight meant 2023 recruits can receive texts and DMs. Most programs instinctively jumped at that opportunity... however, Bret Bielema and his Illinois staff decided to hold off and he shared an explanation as to why.