The Scoop - Thursday September 23, 2021

USC: Here's an update on USC's interest in James Franklin from the FootballScoop staff.

Urban Meyer: Meyer's Jaguars are 0-2 and he shared with a fellow NFL head coach how every week is like playing Alabama.

UW-Whitewater (D-III): UW-Whitewater has a 2022 week 1 open date. It will need to be home game for UWW. Please contact head coach Kevin Bullis at bullisk@uww.edu.

Lane Kiffin: With his Ole Miss squad off this week and top-ranked Alabama looming, Lane Kiffin couldn't resist some deadpan-trolling of Nick Saban & Alabama.

Georgia Southern: Chad Lunsford provides inspiring perspective all coaches should hear after fans voice disappointment in 1-2 start.

University of New England (D-III - ME): The University of New England is looking for opponents for 2022 for weeks 1 and 11. Home and home series preferred but not required. Please send inquiries to tharmon1@une.edu.

Portland State: "I was just talking out of my ass on the radio." Bruce Barnum tells us how a single comment led to a viral promotion... that cost him nearly $15,000.

Calling all RBs: In a crowded NIL market, Arby's put put out a creative NIL casting call effectively saying: "Hey D-I running backs, we want to pay you!"