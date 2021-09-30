September 30, 2021
The Scoop - Thursday September 30, 2021

Coaching veteran Dick Mannini passed away recently. Mannini coached for over 30 years including as the head coach at St. Mary's College, and San Francisco State and as the defensive coordinator at San Jose State under Darryl Rogers and at Stanford under Jack Elway.

Nick Saban: Nick Saban has become college football's greatest coach by always finding ways to evolve & improve. Yesterday, he recalled a time he should have taken some scheme advice from his great aunt. 

Games on Tonight: Virginia heads to Miami for a 7:30pm EST kickoff on ESPN and the Jaguars play the Bengals at 8:20pm EST on FOX.

#Nuggets: Lane Kiffin has cycled through more identities than Madonna in the two decades we've known him. Saturday presents an opportunity for this former pariah/play-calling whiz kid to reach his final form: feared head coach.

South Carolina: Shane Beamer explains why he doesn't want to "pull a Dan Mullen."

Georgia: Kirby Smart offered an update on Scott Cochran ahead of the No. 2 Bulldogs' showdown with No. 8 Arkansas on Saturday.

Georgia Southern: We talk through the Georgia Southern situation in the latest episode of the FootballScoop Podcast.

