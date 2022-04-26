The Scoop - Tuesday April 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nebraska: When you're heading into a make-or-break year coming off four straight losing seasons, is it time to change your approach or to stay the course? Scott Frost knows his answer.

Amazon: ABC news reporter Kaylee Hartung is the leading candidate to be the sideline reporter on Amazon's Thursday Night NFL broadcasts, per the New York Post. Hartung broke into broadcasting through Longhorn Network, the SEC Network, and ESPN.

Lakeland (D-III - WI): Sources tell FootballScoop that Elmhurst offensive coordinator Joseph Lehto has returned to Lakeland as the Muskies defensive coordinator. Lehto is a Lakeland alum who has had two previous stints on staff at Lakeland coaching the linebackers and offensive line.

Truman State (D-II - MO): Truman State is seeking applicants for two (2) offensive restricted earning skills position. These positions will help with all offensive administrative work, assisting in preparation of game planning material and opponent film breakdown. One position will coach running backs (RB); the other opening will be a skills position based on best available which the head coach and offensive coordinator will determine. The position will include a monthly stipend of $1,000 and will be a 10- month contract. There are no other benefits associated with this position (no housing, classes, or meals). Applicants with special teams coaching experience will be strongly considered. Interested applicants should email cover letter, resume, and list of 3 references to Jason Killday at jkillday@truman.edu. No phone calls please.

Highest Paid 2022: Our series examining the highest-paid position coaches in college football rolls on with the quarterbacks.

Minnesota State Moorhead (D-II): MSUM Football is seeking an entry level defensive assistant. Preference is defensive backs experience but will hire the best fit. This position is responsible for developing our student-athletes on and off the field, assist with special teams, and have own recruiting area. Please email resume and references to Jesse Currier at jesse.currier@mnstate.edu.

Oregon: Tosh Lupoi uses "dictator" and "confrontational" to describe the type of defense he wants to create at Oregon.

Shorter (D-II - GA): Shorter University is seeking applicants a TE graduate assistant coaching position. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned by the head coach and offensive coordinator. Experience playing or coaching at the college level is preferred. Position includes 100% tuition waiver for the Master’s program of your choosing (which is an exclusively online program), and a full meal plan. There is no stipend for this position. There will be the opportunity for additional income available. On campus housing is not available. Admission to the Shorter University Graduate School (minimum GPA of 2.5) is required. Position must start no later than July, 2022. Shorter University is a private Baptist university in Rome, Georgia. It was founded in 1873. In the fall of 2020, it traditional enrollment reached 1,250 students. The 155-acre main academic and residential campus is located 70 miles northwest of Atlanta, Georgia in Rome. As a Christian institution the coaches at Shorter University lead by example on and off the field. Interested applicants need to send cover letter, detailed statement of faith and resume to the Offensive Coordinator, Blake Robles at brobles@shorter.edu. No phone calls please.

Cornell (D-III - IA): Cornell College is seeking a restricted earnings RB or WR coach. The job offers 14K plus housing. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, and all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of a background check is required. Review of applicant materials will begin immediately. Interested applicants should send a resume and references to football@cornellcollege.edu. No phone calls, please.

Truman State (D-II - MO): Truman State is seeking applicants for a defensive restricted earning position. This position will help with all defensive administrative work, assisting in preparation of game planning material and opponent film breakdown. The position will coach either with defensive backs (DB) or defensive line (DL) which the head coach and defensive coordinator will determine. The position will include a monthly stipend of $1,000 and will be a 10-month contract. There are no other benefits associated with this position (no housing, classes, or meals). Applicants with special teams coaching experience will be strongly considered. Interested applicants should email cover letter, resume, and list of 3 references to Kellen Nesbitt at knesbitt@truman.edu. No phone calls please.

Eastern (D-III - PA): Eastern University is currently seeking applicants for the position of Offensive Line Coach. The coach will be responsible for the Offensive Line position including running and facilitating meetings and film, organizing and implementing drills, assisting with gameplan, recruiting own area and assisting the Head Coach with other responsibilities. Position will include a competitive salary. Interested candidates can send resume and cover letter to Offensive Coordinator Nate Hinkle at nathan.hinkle@eastern.edu.

Missouri S&T (D-II): Desmond Noird, who previously coached the receivers at Walsh (D-II - OH), has accepted the wide receivers job with the program.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams just dropped the most entertaining and most Hollywood draft hype video perhaps ever.

Illinois College (D-III - IL): Illinois College is seeking applications to fill an Assistant Football Coach. This coach will serve as a defensive assistant with preference given to candidates with previous Defensive Line / Linebacker collegiate coaching and recruiting experience. This is a full time position with benefits. Please submit your application using this Link. Illinois College is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from underrepresented minorities and women.

Penn State: Pete Thamel tweets this morning that Boston College athletic director Pat Kraft is being targeted as the school's next athletic director and a deal is expected to get finalized by the end of the week. Kraft started his career in athletic administration at Indiana and was the athletic director at Temple from 2013-20 before taking the BC job in 2020.

Tusculum (D-II - TN): Tusculum University has an opening for an Offensive Line Graduate Assistant position, preferably with offensive line coaching or playing background (but all open to apply). Includes tuition, meals, and housing. Candidates must have a minimum 2.7 undergrad GPA. Ideally able to start immediately. Please send resume to Offensive Line Coach, Jason Randall at jrandall@tusculum.edu.

DePauw (D-III - IN): Mason Espinosa has joined the staff as offensive coordinator. Espinosa previously coached the receivers before moving to quarterbacks at Denison (D-III - OH).

Monroe (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to immediately fill an Offensive Skill Coach position. Preference will be given to those with Wide Receiver or Quarterback experience. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, game preparation, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. Compensation for this position is $13-$18k plus on campus housing. College coaching experience is a plus but not required, and minority candidates are encouraged. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please have position coach in the title of your email. No phone calls please.

CoachComm: CoachComm LLC, the leading provider of coaching football headsets and practice systems, announced today that CoachComm will equip the coaches of all eight USFL teams and game officials with the CoachComm X-System for game-day communication. “We are excited to be working with the USFL in this new era of professional football,” said Peter Amos, President, CoachComm. “CoachComm will work closely with the USFL to provide coaches and game officials with the tools that help them communicate effectively and efficiently. We are committed to providing the USFL with state-of-the-art technologies, as well as delivering incredible service and support for the systems.” CoachComm is revolutionizing the way coaches, players, and officials communicate, but more importantly improving the speed and flow of the game.

Bryant (FCS - RI): Bryant University is searching for a Strong Safeties / Secondary coach. This is an entry level position with a $17k stipend and a bed. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, collegiate playing experience and or coaching experience, excellent communication and leadership skills. Minorites are encouraged to apply. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to football@bryant.edu. No phone calls please.

ESPN: Kirk Herbstreit will not join ESPN's draft coverage this week, citing health reasons. Details here.

Roosevelt (NAIA - Chicago, IL): Roosevelt is looking to hire graduate assistant football coaches on offense and defense. Compensation includes full graduate school tuition and a $5,000 stipend. No housing or meals are included. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative undergraduate GPA. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to Eric Watts at ewatts01@roosevelt.edu. Interviews will begin in May with the start date being July 1st, 2022.

Transfer Portal: The NCAA dropped some data on Monday you can use to tell your players that Portaling isn't as good an idea as it seems.

Mount St. Joseph (D-III - OH): Mount St. Joseph University is looking to hire a Graduate Assistant Football Coach for Defense. GA yearly stipend will pay about $8,000, 6 graduate credits per semester, and housing. Candidates must be able to gain admissions into MSJ MBA Graduate Program. GA will be responsible for coaching their own position group, aiding with Special Teams, recruit their own territory, and will help in daily football operations and study tables. Preference will be given to candidates with Defensive Backs coaching or playing experience, but open to all defensive candidates. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. If interested, please email Head Coach Tyler Hopperton at Tyler.Hopperton@msj.edu with a resume and cover letter.

Texas A&M: The Aggies are leaving no stone unturned and no penny unspent in their quest for the mountaintop. Next up: a new indoor and a re-vamped football building.

Future of College Football: A great split is coming, according to one of the sport's highest-level executives.

MIT (D-III - MA): Massachusetts Institute of Technology is seeking an assistant football coach for the 2022 season. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing and/or coaching. Candidates will be responsible for assisting a position group, coaching special teams, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and recruiting. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary is between $5,000 - $8,000. No housing provided. The ability for additional income is available in the off season. This is a 10-month position starting in August. Interested candidates please email brennan1@mit.edu.

UW-Stevens Point (D-III): Sources tell FootballScoop that UWSP is set to name Luke Venne, one of small college football's top coordinators to head coaching role.

Benedict (D-II - SC): Benedict College (D-II SC): Benedict College has an opening for an Offensive Graduate Assistant. The successful candidate will coach a position (Running Backs), have HUDL video editing responsibilities (HUDL Video experience is required), and be responsible for other duties as assigned by the Head Coach. A Bachelor’s degree and admission to the Sports Management graduate program is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Compensation includes: room, board and graduate tuition. To apply please email your cover letter, resume and a list of three references to BenedictFootball@gmail.com. No phone calls please. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Finlandia (D-III - MI): Finlandia University has a 2023 Week 1 non conference opening in their schedule. We also have a week 4 or 5 possibility for a non conference game. Looking for a multiple year contract for weeks 4 or 5. Please contact Head Football Coach Mike DuFrane if you have any interest via email at mike.dufrane@finlandia.edu.

Reedley (JC - CA): Reedley Junior College outside of Fresno California, has an opening for a defensive backs coach. This is an entry level position. There will be a small stipend with no benefits. Opportunity to run your own position room and assist our coordinator in breaking down weekly opponents. California and local Central Valley Coaches highly encouraged. Send resume to Head Coach Rob Hartenfels hartenfels15@gmail.com.

Fordham (FCS - NY): Fordham is looking to hire an equipment manager. Details and how to apply can be found here.

First Down Financial: First Down Financial is looking to add to its already winning team. After our cutting-edge training, applicants will have all the tools necessary to produce SIX Figure commissions. The position is commissioned based featuring unlimited income potential. Continue your current coaching career, no full-time commitment is necessary. Interested applicants should reach out to contact@firstdownfinancialinc.com to discuss licensing requirements.

