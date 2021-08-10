The Scoop - Tuesday August 10, 2021

Ottawa University Arizona (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona has an immediate opening for a graduate assistant or restricted earnings wide receiver and defensive line coach. College coaching and recruiting experience is preferred. Applicants must be accepted into the graduate program with a 3.0 GPA. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition, a meal plan, as well as a healthy stipend. To apply for this position, send resume and references to Director of Football Operations Jesse Cartnal at jesse.cartnal@ottawa.edu.

15 Most Important: Bryan Harsin and Auburn took risks on each other. Harsin took a different kind of risking in picking Mike Bobo to run his offense.

Northwestern: Demetrius Fields has joined the program as director of player engagement. Fields is a former wide receiver at Northwestern from 2008-12, Fields returns to Evanston after having spent the last seven years working in academic advising, most recently at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Kent State: Per a report yesterday, Sean Lewis has signed an extension at Kent State.

Realignment: Kansas State AD Gene Taylor believes realignment is done...for now.

FCS Top 25: Defending champion Sam Houston, crowned all of two and a half months ago, begins its title defense as the No. 1 team in the country.

Kalamazoo (D-III - MI): Ameer Ismail has accepted the defensive coordinator / recruiting coordinator job on the Kalamazoo staff. Ismail, a former standout defensive player at Western Michigan, most recently served in the same role at Wilkes (D-III - PA) the past several months.

Grad assistants: The NCAA has provided a blanker waiver for a fourth year for grad assistants in 2021. More on that move and others that impact grad assistants here.

Nicholls State (FCS): Per source, Tylan Martin recently accepted the running backs job on staff. He previously served as an assistant at West Georgia where he coached wideouts for one year and running backs for a year.

Peyton Manning: Peyton's Hall of Fame enshrinement speech was fantastic.

University of Chicago (D-III - IL): A MAC staffer is leaving to become the new offensive coordinator at the University of Chicago.