The Scoop - Tuesday August 16, 2022

UCF: Gus Malzahn decided to hold a coaching staff dance off, and you've gotta see the ending of this one.

Oregon: The Oregon board of trustees has approved a 5-year contract extension for athletic director Rob Mullens.

15 Most Important: Josh Gattis won a Broyles Award at Michigan, then bounced. The man knows his worth and isn't afraid to bet on himself. If this Miami Makeover works, his worth is about to skyrocket.

Grambling State (FCS): Jamar Harp, who served as the offensive line coach at Livingstone (D-II - NC) the past two seasons, has joined the staff as a defensive analyst.

15 Most Important: Oklahoma has been really, really good on offense for two decades now. If Jeff Lebby can make the pieces fit, OU can remain really, really good on offense for many years to come.

Bill Clark: Freshly retired from UAB, the 54-year-old hasn't ruled out a comeback.

Louisiana Monroe: The University of Louisiana-Monroe is looking to hire a graduate assistant working with the video department. This position would be strictly coaches video with no creative requirements. We are looking for candidates that can help run a practice outside and teach new student filmers how to operate a camera and film practice. Also, basic importing and cutting up/trimming plays within Catapult Thunder. Other requirements would be helping resolve any other IT requirements we have within our football department. Interested candidates can send a resume along with three references to blocktc@warhawks.ulm.edu.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin shares his staff found their new punter from "a frat-house keg party". #HottyToddy

North Dakota (FCS): Joe Caulfield has been hired as Director of Player Personnel and Football Office Operations. He was a defensive QC at Lafayette College in 2021. Prior to that, he worked for the Washington Football Team in operations in 2020.



Houston Texans: The Texans are adding a member of Mel Tucker's staff.

