The Scoop - Tuesday August 17, 2021

15 Most Important: The No. 4 installment in our series takes a look at the new Michigan assistants, which is pretty much all of 'em.

Columbia (FCS - NY): Columbia University is seeking a Player Personnel & Social Media Graphics Assistant. The position will be responsible for assisting with the creation of graphics for social media, recruiting, and promotional distribution of camp materials, as well as assisting with recruiting operations including but not limited to: data input, transcript requests, organization and execution of unofficial visits for PSA's and their families, and miscellaneous duties to be assigned. Interested applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and references to Director of Social Media Connor Fite at cf2835@columbia.edu.

Navy: The Midshipmen will wear some new alternate unis inspired by the Marine's "dress blues" against Air Force.

Lycoming (D-III - PA): Head coach Mike Clark has announced the addition of four new assistant coaches in former Muhlenberg (D-III - PA) tight ends coach Greg Merchlinsky (wide receivers), former Hughesville HS (PA) head coach Adam Gehr (outside linebackers), former Lycoming linebacker and assistant coach Jermaine Reyes (linebackers) and Ryan Bastian (tight ends), who is beginning his college coaching career with the team. The program also returns Karl Roberts (defensive pass game coordinator) and Mike Pearson (running backs) for their first full seasons as assistants.

AP Top 25: Alabama tops the preseason AP Top 25, but fret not. Only once since 2005 has the preseason AP No. 1 won the national title. (It was Alabama.)

15 Most Important: A year ago, Bill O'Brien was the Houston Texans' head coach. Now implementing "Alabama's offense," the question isn't if O'Brien wins a title in Tuscaloosa, it's when and how many.

Lawrence Livingston: After a coaching career that includes stops as an assistant at Arizona, Texas A&M, Washington State, Wyoming, UTEP, and Army as well as a head coaching stint at Earlham (D-III - OH), Lawrence Livingston has accepted the run game coordinator / offensive line / tight ends coach and special teams coordinator position at East Coast Prep (Postgrad - MA).