August 24, 2021

The Scoop - Tuesday August 24, 2021

CoachComm-AFS0821

Power 5 Alliance: The Big Ten, PAC-12 and Big 12 are expected to announce an alliance today that will involves scheduling, governance, the college football playoff and more, according to multiple reports. More on this coming.

Big 12: Per Matt Mosley, the Big 12 has brought in former West Virginia athletic director and former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck as a consultant. Luck had previously been linked to the Pac 12 commissioner opening. 

Creative Stadium Idea: A Kentucky high school added the perfect stadium space for kids in their community.

Rising star: Former dirt-track racer, NASCAR pit coach Weston Glaser is a rising star in the coaching profession.

Urban Meyer: Urban explains why he thinks his system will work in the NFL and why he left college. "Do I really want to go recruit 24/7 like it became?"

