The Scoop - Tuesday August 3, 2021

Franklin (D-III - IN): Franklin has an immediate opening for a defensive intern assistant coach. College coaching or playing experience preferred. The position will also serve as the video coordinator. Compensation will be $10,000 along with housing and meals provided. Interested candidates should email resume and references to Alan Hensell at ahensell@franklincollege.edu.

Western Colorado (D-II): Western is currently seeking qualified candidates for the position of Defensive Intern for the fall 2021 season, contract can extend through spring. Preference will be given to those who have previous playing/coaching experience with DL or LBs at the college/high school level. The position will pay a stipend of up to $5,000, with no benefits. Housing available on-campus. Western Colorado University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Please email resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Todd Auer at tauer@western.edu . Looking to fill immediately.

Langston (NAIA - OK): Langston University is seeking applicants for an Offensive Graduate Assistant Position. Candidates interested in this position should email their resume and references to Offensive Coordinator Darryl Mason at dcmason@langston.edu. Looking to fill the position ASAP.

Kansas State: Per source, Griffin McCarley, a former defensive analyst at Troy, has taken a defensive graduate assistant job at Kansas State working with the safeties.

UMass: A former Oregon and Florida State assistant under Willie Taggart has landed a new FBS coaching role.

Framingham State (D-III - MA): Framingham State has multiple, immediate openings for part-time, paid roles. Looking for experience coaching Quarterbacks as well as Special Teams. Interested candidates should email resumes and credentials to Offensive Coordinator Conor Tierney at CTierney1@framingham.edu Subject Line “Assistant Football Coach Openings”. Although we are awaiting final protocol, it is anticipated that it will be required for coaches to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Camp begins Saturday, August 14th.

Alabama: Nick Saban has finalized his $85 million contract, and he will become the first $10 million per year college coach.

West Virginia: Ashton Derico, a former defensive graduate assistant at Troy, has taken a defensive graduate assistant job working with the defensive line.

Ohio State: Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022, is already a Buckeye. The how, why, and what's next.

West Liberty (D-II - WV): West Liberty University has a graduate assistant position available for the fall. The GA will coach a specific offensive position, to be determined. Upon acceptance to graduate school, compensation for the GA will be paid graduate classes, housing, and a $5,000 per year stipend. Interested candidates should email head football coach Roger Waialae at rwaialae@westliberty.edu

SEC: It remains to be seen when Texas and OU play their first SEC game, but it's never too early to start daydreaming about how the league will re-do its scheduling model once it moves to 16 teams.

Nebraska: Former Troy offensive graduate assistant Joey Connors has taken a new job at Nebraska as special teams / defensive graduate assistant with the outside linebackers.

Virginia: Bronco Mendenhall has added a well traveled FBS offensive coordinator to his support staff.

Buffalo Bills: The Buffalo Bills are prepared to threaten a move if they can't get the funds required for a new stadium, and a Texas relocation is on the radar.