August 31, 2021
The Scoop - Tuesday August 31, 2021

CoachComm-AFS0821

Tennessee State (FCS): Ariel Escobar has joined the program as director of football operations and on-campus recruiting. She previously served in the assistant DFO and On-Campus Recruiting Coordinator role for San Jose State.

San Francisco 49ers: Veteran assistant coach Johnny Holland, who coaches the linebackers for the Niners, has announced that he is taking a leave of absence to battle cancer. More here.

Nebraska: Scott Frost shares that the Illini's unexpected defense robbed Nebraska of 50% of offensive plan.

Scoop Roundup: John is back with the first Scoop Roundup of the season. Enjoy. Also, dive into Doug's first High School Roundup.

Carl Pelini: The former FAU head coach and Nebraska defensive coordinator has a warrant out for his arrest for alleged domestic violence

Hurricane Ida: A list of all the possible reschedulings due to Ida. Thankfully, doesn't seem to be many -- so far

ESPN Fraud: How did a high school that doesn't exist, with players that are not high school eligible, pull off the greatest Catfishing in ESPN history? "This is not on ESPN."

Milford Academy (Postgrad - NY): Former Dakota College at Bottineau (JC) offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Roger Mitchell has taken over the offensive line responsibilities at Milford Academy Prep, per source.

