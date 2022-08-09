The Scoop - Tuesday August 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Dallas Cowboys: Secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt will not be with the team on their trip to Denver later this week as he addresses a private health matter.

Ohio State: Ryan Day wants a top 10 defense in Columbus in 2022. Today, new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles set the bar even higher.

Utah: University of Utah has an opening for a recruiting intern. This is an unpaid position that will assist with visits, gameday operations, prospect evaluations, camps etc. Hours will fluctuate, but average 20/week. Must be able to work weekends. Start date is flexible. Candidates need to be interested in personnel/recruiting, NOT coaching. Interested candidates please send a resume to utahfootball2022@gmail.com.

15 Most Important: LSU's offense has two modes -- chronic underachievement or total domination. Which one will it be for Mike Denbrock?

Washington Commanders: The Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills was with Ron Rivera for his entire runs in Carolina and Washington.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Jimmy Hill has accepted the wide receivers job on Sparky McEwen's Davenport staff. Hill previously served as an assistant coach at Fleming Island HS (FL).

Texas A&M: Jimbo Fisher has made some adjustments to his coaching staff heading into this fall. Details here.

Wheaton (D-III - IL): Wheaton is looking for a ‘23/’24 opponent for either week 1 or 2. Prefer home/home (order is negotiable). Interested teams please contact Head Coach Jesse Scott at jesse.scott@wheaton.edu

Adrian (D-III - MI): Adrian College has an immediate opening for a running backs coach. This is an 11 month paid position that includes a $10k Stipend, Housing, and Meals. Start date would be as soon as possible. Interested candidates please send a resume to hbailey@adrian.edu.

FCS: The FCS preseason Top 25 is out, and you'll never guess who's No. 1.

Louisburg (JC - NC): Louisburg College has an immediate opening for an Offensive Assistant. Responsibilities include but are not limited to coaching your own position, maintaining a recruiting territory, academic monitoring and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. This is a 12-month position, 24,000 salary, and benefits. Bachelor’s degree is required, relevant playing or coaching experience preferred. Email cover letter, resume and references to Head Football Coach Quinderra Spellman at qspellman@louisburg.edu.

Murray State (FCS): Murray State has an IMMEDIATE opening for a Video Graduate Assistant. Position will be responsible for the following: Filming of practice, importing practice, managing student assistants, and all video operations. Previous football video experience AND DVSport experience is preferred. Minimum 3.0 undergrad GPA. The position includes tuition, luxury housing, all meals, and a stipend. Potential candidates can send their resume to cgibson24@murraystate.edu. Murray State is looking to fill this role ASAP.

Oklahoma: In his second statement Monday on the matter , Brent Venables clarified multiple misconceptions about Cale Gundy's shocking resignation.

Advice: Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who has over three decades of experience coaching in the SEC, defends his intense and aggressive coaching style by reminding players "Don't take the tone, receive the message."

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.