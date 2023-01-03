The Scoop - Tuesday January 3, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Buffalo Bills: For those that watched the game last night and saw the injury to Damar Hamlin, the Bills shared at about 2am EST that he “suffered a cardiac arrest” and remained in critical condition and was sedated. Please join us in continuing to pray for him.

New Mexico State: Jerry Kill has received a contract extension taking him through 2027 with the Aggies.

Missouri Western (D-II): Shane Dowty has accepted the safeties / special teams coordinator job after spending last season in an offensive quality control role at Arkansas State.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Wayne Cordova (safeties) and Coby Gipson (WRs) have both been retained by Pete Rossomando.

MidAmerica Nazarene (NAIA - KS): MNU is seeking applicants for a Defensive Graduate Assistant. Duties will include coaching your position group, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), special projects by the Defensive Coordinator, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. Graduate tuition, meal plan, and a stipend is included. Please send resumes and references to pchansen@mnu.edu . No calls please.

Appalachian State: Pete Thamel tweets this morning that former Cincinnati and Central Michigan offensive line coach Mike Cummings is expected to join the App State staff as offensive line coach. He spent last season in the same capacity with the Bearcats.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II): TAMUK is looking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelor's degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email javelinaFB@gmail.com. Please include a cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

USC: Lincoln Riley sidestepped questions about possible defensive changes following Monday's Cotton Bowl collapse.

Bryant (FCS - RI): Bryant University is searching for an Overhang/Safeties coach. This is an entry level part-time position with a stipend and bed in the athletic Townhouse on campus. This coach will Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, collegiate playing experience and or coaching experience, excellent communication and leadership skills. Minorites are encouraged to apply. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to football@bryant.edu, no phone calls please.

Mississippi State: Sources tell FootballScoop Zach Arnett is planning major staff changes at Mississippi State. Our look at some of the staff that will be moving on.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion is seeking applicants for a Wide Receivers Coach. Duties will include coaching your position group, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), special projects by the Offensive Coordinator, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. The pay is $7,000 and reduced housing is available. Please send resumes and references to clarionfbstaff@gmail.com. No calls please.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will have a new offensive play caller in 2023, as Ryan Day shares that he plans to step back from the offensive play calling duties.

Navy: The Midshipmen are hiring an offensive coordinator from the option family, sources tell FootballScoop.

Tulsa: Sources tell FootballScoop that Kevin Wilson is bringing highly regarded Ohio State staffer to run Tulsa defense.

South Florida: Alex Golesh is reportedly adding an NFL assistant to his Bulls staff.

Charleston Southern: Sources tell FootballScoop Adam Hollifield is headed to CSU as offensive coordinator.

Nebraska: Here's an update on Matt Rhule's efforts to fill out his on-field staff.

Jackson State (FCS - MS): TC Taylor is is snagging a rising star and former colleague to help run the JSU offense, sources tell FootballScoop

