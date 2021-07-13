The Scoop - Tuesday July 13, 2021

Defiance (D-III - OH): Defiance College has just posted their defensive coordinator job. Candidates interested may apply via this link.

Claremont-Mudd Scripps (D-III - CA): CMS has reopened the search for a defensive position coach. Position is full-time with benefits. Salary falls between entry level and coordinator. Position will be filled ASAP, only applicants who apply through the HR website will be considered. Apply via this link.

Quincy (D-II - IL): Tim Ladd has been announced as the new offensive line coach for the program. Ladd will also lead the team's strength and conditioning efforts as well.

SAGU (NAIA - TX): SAGU has an opening for a restricted earnings position working with either DL or RB/TE’s. Compensation includes a $10,000 stipend and partial meals. There is an option for it to be a GA position in which we would cover 75% of tuition. Please send resume and references to Defensive Coordinator Chris Silva at csilva@sagu.edu and Head Coach Ryan Smith at rsmith@sagu.edu.

Warner (NAIA - FL): Aidan Wills, who spent last season as the running backs coach and director of player personnel at Trinity International (NAIA - IL), has joined Warner as running backs coach / run game coordinator / recruiting coordinator, per source. He had previously spent time as a running backs coach and graduate assistant working with the receivers at Warner from 2018-19.

Charlotte: The new locker room for the program is modeled after their viral Club Lit video from a few years ago.

Columbia (FCS): Defensive backs coach Andrae Murphy was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Bill Walsh Fellowship during minicamp and training camp, per source.

NDSCS (JC – ND): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach, to serve as an Assistant Coach for an Offensive Skill position. The responsibilities include coaching an Offensive position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to develop relationships, work hard, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10-month position starting immediately, so interested applicants should be ready to commit to moving ASAP. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2021 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

Saskatchewan RoughRiders (CFL): Rashad Rich, who is currently a Scout with the Roughriders, is joining the Chicago Bears as a Training Camp Intern in their scouting department, per source.

Furman (FCS - SC): Head coach Clay Hendrix has received a long-term extension. Details here.

Centre (D-III - KY): Offensive line coach Devin Bice has been promoted to run game coordinator, per source.

Memphis: Per source, Midwestern State (D-II - TX) defensive backs coach Nate Brown is joining the Memphis staff as director of high school relations and former South Alabama receivers coach Pete Bennett is joining the staff as an analyst.

Alex Gibbs: An offensive line coaching icon, Alex Gibbs, has passed.

St. Andrews (NAIA - NC): St. Andrews University is seeking applicants for a Wide Receiver restricted earnings coaching position. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, coordinating on-campus visits, Hudl video, scouting reports/breakdowns and other duties assigned by the head coach and offensive coordinator. Experience playing at college level is preferred. This position will offer a generous stipend along with housing, benefits, and a meal plan. Interested candidates please forward cover letter and resume to Offensive Coordinator Steven Harris at harrissj@sa.edu.

Doane (NAIA - NE): Doane University is seeking an applicant for a graduate assistant position coaching DB’s. A Bachelor’s degree and acceptance into a Doane graduate program is required. The position provides a tuition waiver, annual stipend and insurance is available. Duties include coaching DBs, managing a recruiting area, player meetings and other duties as assigned. Please send resume, cover letter and professional references to Head Coach Chris Bessler at chris.bessler@doane.edu



