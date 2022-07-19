The Scoop - Tuesday July 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kirby Smart: Kirby Smart shared with Texas high school coaches today he was ready to resign about thirteen months ago, before he and the Dawgs put together a national title run.

Mississippi Valley State (FCS): Mississippi Valley State University has an immediate opening for a TE Coach. We would like to fill this position immediately. The ideal candidate would have college coaching experience. If interested, please email Head Coach and/or Offensive Coordinator at vincent.dancy@mvsu.edu or kenton.evans@mvsu.edu.

Game Planning: Inspired by how Nick Saban delegates game planning responsibilities to his staff, we created a template that will allow you to game plan more efficiently.

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Muhlenberg College has an opening for a defensive position coach. This is an entry level position. The position will include housing and meals, no benefits. Additional duties will include video work, recruiting and special teams. Candidates should send resumes and references to head coach Nathan Milne at nathanmilne@muhlenberg.edu.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant working with Wide Receivers. Duties will include coaching your position group, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), special projects by Offensive Coordinator, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. This position has a paid stipend of $6,000 for the year and covers 9 credits per semester. Reduced housing is available. Please send resumes and references to clarionfbstaff@gmail.com.

Hocking (JC - OH): Hocking College is looking to hire two Assistant Coaches to coach the Running Backs and Defensive Backs positions. Each position includes a $4,000 stipend, housing, and a meal plan, over the span of 10 months. A bachelor's degree is required. Looking for the best fit. Please email resumes and references to eggert@hocking.edu

Erskine (D-II - SC): Erskine College is accepting applications for an offensive intern working with the TE’s. This is a stipend position only. The successful candidate must provide his own housing, locally employed candidates who are available for afternoon practice will be considered. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Erskine College’s Christian mission. Responsibilities include practice/game preparation, recruiting, equipment, video, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or offensive coordinator. Interested candidates should send cover letter, Christian faith statement, resume, and references to offensive coordinator Drew Engels, at drew.engels@erskine.edu. Successful candidates must pass a background check and provide own housing. Review of applicants will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Monroe College (JC - NY): Monroe College Football program is looking to fill (2) graduate assistant openings on their staff. The openings are on each side of the ball and will be selected by best candidate regardless of position starting August 1. Duties will include position coaching for both our varsity and JV rosters, game preparation, as well as additional assignments by the head coach. Applicant must be able to gain acceptance into our graduate program. College coaching experience is a plus but not required, and minority candidates are encouraged. Monroe College is a member of the NJCAA and is in New Rochelle, NY. Potential candidates should provide a resume with references and cover letter addressed to Head Coach Kevin Pulley via email at: kpulley@monroecollege.edu. Please have Graduate Assistant in the title of your email. No phone calls please.



UNC-Pembroke (D-II): UNC Pembroke is looking to hire a graduate assistant. Both offensive & defensive candidates are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be able to get into Graduate School. Compensation is $8,000 stipend. Please send transcripts, resume, and cover letter to william.lindquist@uncp.edu.

Henderson State (D-II - AR): Henderson State University has an opening for an Offensive Graduate assistant working with the Tight Ends. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and be able to gain acceptance into graduate school. Job duties include assisting with coaching the tight ends, film breakdown, and recruiting duties as assigned by the head coach. The position comes with a stipend, meals, and housing is a possibility. Resumes should be emailed to offensive coordinator Hayden Hawk at hawkh@hsu.edu.

USF: After leaving Allen High School, Chad Morris is reuniting with Jeff Scott in Tampa.

Salaries: The annual earnings of both Stanford's David Shaw and Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald were revealed over the weekend.

Notre Dame: Here's how much the No. 1 realignment "free agent" is reportedly comfortable sacrificing to remain an independent.

North American (NAIA - TX): North American University, a private school located in Stafford, TX is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant coach and/or Restricted Earnings coach. Candidate will work with the QB's or OL on Offense. GA position will cover tuition, housing, and food(14 meals a week). Restricted earnings position would be for 12K, free housing, and food(14 meals a week). The coach will report to the head coach, developing players, assisting with football operations, recruiting, scouting reports, hudl, field set, equipment inventory, and etc. Having social media and graphic designed experience makes you a stronger candidate. Interested candidate can email resume to kapande@na.edu. Preference to those that have coached and/or played position. No phone calls please.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin says the main reason coaches don't go for it on fourth down as often as he does is because they're scared of the press conference afterwards.

Wisconsin Lutheran (D-III): Wisconsin Lutheran College has an immediate opening for a GA/internship. We are looking for best coaching fit (all positions, DFO/Social Media/Recruiting Coordinator considered). Those interested in a masters can Programs available are Masters of Arts (36 credits) in: High Performance Instruction, Leadership & Innovation, Instructional Technology, Special Education Leadership or Transition to a New Career in Teaching. The compensation package includes a $17,500 stipend for masters students (responsible for paying tuition) and $10,000 for interns, and daily meals. Bachelor’s degree required. All candidates must have strong interpersonal skills, self motivated and the ability to work independently. Admission into Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Master of Arts in Education graduate program is required and selected candidate must successfully pass a background check. Please submit letter of application and resume by email to head coach Eric Treske at eric.treske@wlc.edu Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.

Big 12 - Pac-12 Alliance: Officials from the Big 12 told the Pac-12 that they're no longer interested in exploring a possible partnership, according to multiple reports last night.

SEC: In response to the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud of May, Greg Sankey shares the "clear and direct" message he told the SEC coaches in regards to the league's NIL strategy.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.