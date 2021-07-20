The Scoop - Tuesday July 20, 2021

Bethany (D-III - WV): Bethany College is seeking a qualified applicant for the position of Intern, Football program. These position will report to the Head Football Coach. The position will coach the offensive line. Duties will include coaching, recruiting and fundraising. Additional duties may be assigned by the head coach or the director of athletics. Qualifications include a Bachelor's degree, a valid driver's license, and playing experience at the collegiate level. Preference will be given to applicants with previous experience coaching at the collegiate or high school level. Knowledge of and adherence to Bethany, NCAA Division III, and Presidents' Athletic Conference rules and regulations are also required. Compensation includes stipend ($3,500/year), room and board, and tuition waiver into Bethany’s MAT program. The selected candidates must be enrolled in Bethany's MAT program as a condition of employment. Start date is August 2021. Letters of application along with resume and list of references can be submitted electronically to wgarvey@bethanywv.edu. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until position is filled.

Missouri State (FCS): Missouri State University is seeking to hire a Quality Control / Video Coordinator for the Fall 2021 season. Candidate must be looking to break into the coaching profession and also have video experience, preferably with DVSport. The chosen candidate will start as soon as possible. Applicants should submit resume and references to mf79e@missouristate.edu.

University of Indianapolis (D-II): University of Indianapolis is seeking applicants for a restricted earnings offensive assistant (running backs). This position will be in charge of coaching their own position group and recruiting their own area. Please email your résumé and references to our Offensive Coordinator Brad Wilson at wilsonbr@uindy.edu.

Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA): Tyler Miller has joined the program as Director of Football Operations / Offensive Analyst. Most recently, Tyler served as the Assistant Director of Recruiting at the University of Missouri.

Susquehanna (D-III - PA): Susquehanna is seeking an assistant football coach working with the Running Backs. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. No housing, but some meals are included. Candidates will be expected to be here 10 months. Interested candidates should email Resume, cover letter, and references to Ruley@susqu.edu . No phone calls.

Minnesota-Duluth (D-II): The University of Minnesota Duluth is seeking a Defensive Assistant working in the secondary. Secondary coaching experience preferred. This is a coaching intern position. Housing, meals, and benefits are NOT included. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Trey Dill at ttdill@d.umn.edu. Minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Applications will immediately be reviewed.

Ohio State: Connor Nichols has joined the Buckeyes as assistant director of creative media.