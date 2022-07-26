The Scoop - Tuesday July 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Alabama: After the Kick Six Iron Bowl in 2013, Saban reportedly explored a future with ESPN.

Maryville (D-III - TN): Per source, Maryville has hired Albert Long-Hill as its defensive line coach. Long-Hill previously served as a high school coach in the Knoxville area, helping Knox Central (TN) to a state championship.

Illinois: Assistant coach Ben Miller, who was diagnosed with colon cancer back in February, will remain on leave through the 2022 season to continue treatments and former USC and Kansas State special teams coordinator Sean Snyder has been hired as an on-field coach as a result.

West Alabama (D-II): The University of West Alabama has an opening for a part-time Special Teams assistant with some video responsibilities. This position will pay a stipend and has flexibility for Graduate classes. For more information email bgilliland@uwa.edu

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant Football Coach. The position includes a stipend, housing, and tuition assistance for graduate school. Coaching responsibilities to include but not limited to Defensive Backs. Experience playing and coaching Defensive Backs preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to, practice organization, contest preparation, recruitment weekends, student athlete development, spring football practice, and other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree required. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. Interested applicants should send a letter of application, resume, and three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to assistant coach Rich Renner, at rich.renner@mwsu.edu.

Florida A&M (FCS): Running backs coach Marcus Windham has been selected to participate in the Bill Walsh Fellowship program with the LA Chargers.

Otterbein (D-III - OH): Otterbein has an immediate opening for a 2 graduate assistant positions (Offense, QB/WR preferred). College playing and or coaching experience is preferred. Applicants must be accepted into an Otterbein graduate program (3.0 GPA) Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, equipment organization, practice planning, coaching a position group, leading meetings, film break down, player evaluation and recruiting, promotion, and marketing of the program, and assisting in general day to day football operations. This position pays full tuition, meals, and $5,000 stipend. To apply for this position please send cover letter, resume, and references to Offensive Coordinator David Carroll at david.carroll@otterbein.edu. No phone calls please.

Lackawanna (JC - PA): Lackawanna has an opening for a Special Teams Coordinator/defensive assistant coach, looking for the best fit: DL, LB, or DB. This will be an entry level position that includes a $5,000 stipend, some meals, and housing. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. Responsibilities include but are not limited to film breakdown, data entry, recruiting, assisting with game preparation, helping with the placement of student athletes and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Applicants need to be experienced with Hudl, Excel, and Microsoft Power Point. This position is directed towards someone who is trying to begin a career in the coaching profession. This position will provide valuable experience and references for future opportunities. Previous coaches have used this position to springboard their careers to graduate assistants at 4 year schools, as well as coordinator position’s at the college and high school level. Please email cover letter, resume, and references to Defensive Coordinator Bill Reiss reissb@lackawanna.edu. In the subject line, please include "Lackawanna STC/Defensive Assistant".

Auburn: Former Giants scout Cole Brown is expected to be the assistant director of player personnel at Auburn, tweets Bruce Feldman. Brown previously worked at Michigan State.

NDSCS (JC – ND): North Dakota State College of Science is looking for a high energy football coach to serve as our Offensive Line Coach. The responsibilities include coaching the Offensive Line position group, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the HC. You should have a willingness to work hard, develop relationships, and be eager to advance in the profession. This a 10- month position starting mid-July. Playing experience and/or coaching the Offensive side of the ball preferred. Note: For the 2022 season, there is a $6000+ stipend, along with the Housing and Meal plan. There are job possibilities within the Athletic department or community based on education and/or work experience. Please send a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ndscs.football@ndscs.edu. No phone calls please.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University has an opening for an Offensive Quality Control Coach who will also assist as an Assistant Video Coordinator as well. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO compensation, housing or housing. The ideal candidate must be organized, willing to assist an offensive position, cut film, upload film and possibly record. If you are interested please email Coach Tim Smith at tim.smith@valpo.edu.

Assumption (D-II - MI): Assumption is seeking a wide receivers coach. Duties include coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is 10k. NO campus housing is available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree, and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email cover letter and resume to Andy McKenzie at am.mckenzie@assumption.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Americas Locomotiva (Brazil): Americas Locomotivaa American football organization in Belo Horizonte, Brazil has an opening for the Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator position. The season starts July 31st so a candidate will be chosen quickly. The time frame will be July-end of October. The benefits include: Round Trip airfare, Housing, 2 meals a day, gym membership and team gear. There will also be a small stipend of 500 Reais per month for the 3 months. If you are interested please send your resume to locomotivasportsdirector@gmail.com.

HIldesheim Invaders (Germany): The Hildesheim Invaders organization would like to offer an awesome opportunity to coach in the the beautiful city of Hildesheim, Germany from the middle of August until the end of September. The organization will provide housing and Gym membership ONLY. This is for the OL position and the candidate would be responsible for flying to the Hannover Airport in Germany and any other expenses. Our current OL coach is leaving back to the states for work on August 13th so we need a replacement for the remainder of the season. If you are interested please send your resume to coachherford13@gmail.com.

Central Michigan: Head coach Jim McElwain announced he experienced a seizure on Sunday. While test results came back good, he will remain in the hospital for observation for the next few days and as a result will miss MAC media day on Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Robb Akey will represent the team in Cleveland in his place. Here's hoping for a swift and full recovery for McElwain.

Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II – TX): TAMUK is looking to fill a defensive graduate assistant position. Position will be responsible for the following: film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will include tuition assistance and a meal plan. Qualifications include bachelor's degree and acceptance into graduate program. All interested applicants should email javelinaFB@gmail.com. Please include a cover letter, resume, and three references. No phone calls.

North Carolina: UNC is set to add a coordinator with FBS and FCS experience to their off-field staff.

Valparaiso (FCS): Valparaiso University has an immediate opening for an Offensive Quality Control Coach/Assistant Film Coordinator. This position is volunteer (UNPAID.) Responsibilities will include but not limited to; assisting offensive staff, video upload and editing, opponent breakdown, opponent reports, assisting with recruiting, tracking recruiting activity and any other responsibilities assigned. Local applicants are encouraged to apply due to the position being unpaid. Interested applicants should email resume and reference to Coach Tim Smith at tim.smith@valpo.edu.

SWAC: The SWAC is hot right now, and FootballScoop has the details on the league's plans for the future.

UVA-Wise (D-II): University of Virginia’s College at Wise is accepting applications for a restricted earnings defensive position. Compensation includes a $7500 stipend along with meals/housing. Review of resumes will begin immediately. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of professional references to zl8ky@uvawise.edu. No phone calls please.

USF: Remember 2007 when USF climbed to #2 in the rankings? Well the Bulls are trying to channel that season with their new uniforms.

